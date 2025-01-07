Video Replay – Ulster University Showcase Dominance in Sigerson Cup Opener

Ulster University Showcase Dominance in Sigerson Cup Opener

Reigning Sigerson Cup champions Ulster University (UU) began their title defence with an emphatic 13-point victory over ATU Sligo in a one-sided Round 1 clash. The game, played in Sligo under challenging weather conditions, highlighted the gap in quality between the sides as UU asserted control from the outset.

The visitors wasted no time making their mark, with Down’s Senan Carr netting a first-half goal after a well-timed setup by Tyrone’s Eoin McElholm. By the interval, UU had built a commanding 1-5 to 0-1 lead, with ATU Sligo managing just a single point from a placed ball. This dominance continued throughout the second half, despite a spirited moment from ATU Sligo’s full-back Conor Johnston, who surged forward to score a goal. Remarkably, the home side failed to register a single point from play until stoppage time.

UU’s forward line was electric, led by standout performances from Danny Magill (Down) and Conor Cush (Tyrone). Magill contributed five points from play, while Cush added four in a masterclass of scoring. A second goal came via a penalty, won and converted by Tyrone’s Danny Fullerton, further extending UU’s stranglehold on the match.

The depth of the Ulster University squad was evident as their substitutes, including inter-county players Micheal Hamill (Monaghan), Lorcan McGarrity (Tyrone), Eunan Mulholland (Derry), and Ciaran Moore (Donegal), added four points from play to seal a comprehensive 2-17 to 1-7 victory.

For ATU Sligo, this match was a steep learning curve. While Johnston’s goal briefly rallied the home crowd, their inability to create scoring chances from open play until the dying moments underscored the challenge of competing against a side stacked with inter-county talent.

The win cements UU’s position as firm contenders to retain their crown, with their mix of tactical discipline, scoring efficiency, and bench strength setting the tone for the competition ahead. Meanwhile, ATU Sligo will need to regroup and address key areas of their performance if they hope to make an impact in the tournament.

Elsewhere, adverse weather conditions forced the postponement of the highly anticipated clash between UCC and UCD at the Mardyke, leaving UU’s dominant display as the standout performance of the round.

