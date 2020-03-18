As part of the fight against the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19), Amaury Sport Organisation, with the agreement of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), has decided to cancel Paris-Roubaix (12th April), the Flèche Wallonne and the Flèche Wallonne Women (22nd April) and Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Liège-Bastogne-Liège Women (26th April) races on their scheduled dates.

In close collaboration with the UCI and with the assistance of the other parties concerned, the organisers have already begun working to try to organise new dates for these monuments, races to which teams, riders and spectators are deeply attached.

Flanders Classics has also announced the cancellation of the Tour of Flanders, the biggest one day race in the world, which was scheduled for 5th April.

Flanders Classics, together with the UCI and representatives of the teams and riders, is currently studying the possibility of a postponement to a later date this year.