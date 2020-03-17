The UCI has confirmed that Team Ireland has qualified a quota in each of the Men’s and Women’s Madison and Men’s and Women’s Omnium events.

This is the first time that Cycling Ireland has qualified such as a large team for the Olympic Games and the first time Ireland will be represented in a team event in track cycling, with the Madison being an event comprised of two riders.

The qualification of Ireland’s track cycling quota was thanks to the consistent performances of Ireland’s track cycling squad over a 2-year qualifying period.

More than 10 riders contributed to the men’s and women’s points tally at World Cup, European Championships and World Championship events. These riders will go through a selection process to identify the riders to be nominated for Team Ireland in the Tokyo Olympics.

In addition, Team Ireland has already qualified 3 slots for the Men’s Road Race and 1 slot for the Men’s Road Time Trial which were formally accepted in December 2019.

This represents Cycling Ireland’s most successful Olympic qualification campaign ever. Riders will compete across six different events – Men’s and Women’s Madison, Men’s and Women’s Omnium, Men’s Road Race and Men’s Road Time Trial.

Team Ireland Quotas

1 x Men’s Madison (2 athletes).

1 x Men’s Omnium (athlete will also compete in the Madison).

1 x Women’s Madison (2 athletes).

1 x Women’s Omnium (athlete will also compete in the Madison).

3 x Men’s Road Race (3 athletes).

1 x Men’s Road Time Trial (athlete will also compete in the Men’s Road Race).