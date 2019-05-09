The 2019 All-Ireland football championship betting odds are being released and the tension is rising to see who will make it to the finals and take home the Sam Maguire Cup. Will we see another clash between Dublin and Tyrone?

All-Ireland Championship Games and Gaelic Football Odds

The next All-Ireland championship match kicks off on Saturday 11th May with the Leinster Senior Football round 1 where the Little Whites will take on Wicklow. The Munster Senior football quarter-finals are also taking place with Tipperary v Limerick and Clare v Waterford. The Ulster MFC round two will see Tyrone take on Monaghan and Derry v Cavan. The Ulster MFC round two qualifiers will see Donegal take on either Armagh or Antrim and Fermanagh take on down. The Leinster SHC round 1 will pit Kilkenny against the champions Dublin and this can be watched live on Sky Sports.

There are matches taking place every Saturday and Sunday right up until the big All Ireland SFC Final which takes place on Sunday 1st September 2019. The 2019 All-Ireland Football Championship odds so far have Dublin as favourites with odds of 8/11 followed by Kerry at 11/2, and Mayo in third place at 11/1. Last year’s beaten finalists Tyrone are fourth favourites to take this year’s title at odds of 10/1. Kildare is down at 8th position with odds of up to 100/1 on some of the Gaelic football odds sites. If you’re looking for an outsider Meath is at 200/1, Down, Derry, Fermanagh and Westmeath are 500/1, and Limerick and Wicklow have odds of 5000/1.

RTE have also released their All-Ireland football predictions and have asked a number of people what they think will happen. Sporting names such as Alan Dillon, Martin McHugh, Rena Buckley, Michael Lyster, Colm Cooper and Barry Cahill have all given their predictions on the team they think will lift the Sam Maguire, who the Super 8 will be, Footballer of the Year, Young Footballer of the Year, Surprise Packages, and the talking point of the season. You can get all the latest 2019 All-Ireland football odds on all of these predictions and if you place your bets earlier you will get the best prices. All the latest betting odds have been released by the online sports betting sites and they’re looking great for those who want to back their favourite team. There are plenty to choose from so be sure to look out for special promotions and free bets on Gaelic football odds at the top comparison sites that are not just for Irish visitors. You’ll find exclusive promotional offers to sites offering the latest odds for the 2019 Leinster, Munster, Ulster, and Connacht All Ireland football fixtures with excellent in play Gaelic football odds too.

2019 All-Ireland Football Championship Odds by County

In Connacht we have Galway managed by Kevin Walsh. Their All-Ireland odds stand at 11/1 and their odds of being Connacht champion are 4/5. Players to watch include Damien Comer, Cillian McDaid, and Paul Conroy. Leitrim face Roscommon next but their odds of lifting the Sam Maguire are 5,000/1 and the odds for Connacht are 150/1. Mayo is a favorite with odds of 11/1 to win the championship and 5/4 for Connacht. Roscommon is at 200/1 for the finals with 9/1 odds for Connacht. Sligo doesn’t offer much hope either with odds of 2000/1.

For Leinster we have Carlow with All-Ireland odds of 2000/1 and Leinster champion odds of 150/1. Dublin the current champions are the favorites once again at 8/11 and 1/20 to take the Leinster title. Kildare, the Lillie whites, are at 100/1 and 16/1 for Leinster. Laois is 1000/1 as is Longford and Westmeath. Louth is 2,500/1 as are Offaly and Wexford. Meath is 100/1 and Wicklow has Gaelic football odds of 5000/1.

Munster sees Claire at 1000/1 and Cork at 250/1. Kerry look to be the favorites with 9/2 odds for the 2019 All-Ireland Football Championship and 1/16 to take the Munster title. Limerick is at 5,000/1, Tipperary 500/1, and Waterford 2,500/1.

For Ulster we have Antrim at 2000/1, Armagh at 200/1, Cavan at 300/1 and Derry at 300/1 also. Donegal offers better odds at 22/1 for the Sam Maguire and 3/1 to be crowned Ulster Champions. Down are currently 500/1 as are Fermanagh. Monaghan is placed at 25/1 for the All-Ireland and 5/2 for Ulster. Tyrone managed by Mickey Harte has odds of 12/1.

All Ireland Football Championship 2019 Fixtures

The draws have been made and we now know who will play against who in the Ulster, Munster, Leinster, and Connacht senior football championships 2019. You can read all about it in our 2019 fixtures article. The action kicked off on the 5th May and matches up to the 25th of May have been confirmed. RTE has also announced which games they will be broadcasting for the 2019 football championships and they will be showing the Ulster semi-final on June 8th.

Who is your choice for the Sam Maguire? Are Dublin set to lift the cup again this year or will another team surprise when it comes to the final in Croke Park? Kerry has appeared in the finals 58 times with 37 wins. They last won in 2014. Dublin has been in 41 finals winning 28. They are the current cup holders. Galway has 22 final appearances winning 9, but their last win was back in 2001. Meath has 16 final appearances winning 7 of these. Their last win was back in 1999. Tyrone last won the title in 2008, but they made the semi-finals in 2013, 2015, and 2017.