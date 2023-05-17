Sligo v Kildare : Preview, Live Scores and Starting Teams

1,113 total views, 1,113 views today

Sligo and Kildare will clash in Group 3 of the All-Ireland Football Championship. Throw in 2:30pm Sunday

This will only be the third meeting between the two teams in championship history, with Sligo emerging victorious in both previous encounters by a single point. Both sides will be aiming to secure a crucial win in their bid to progress further in the competition.

Recent Form:

Kildare started their championship campaign with a comfortable win over Wicklow in the Leinster quarter-final, followed by a narrow defeat to Dublin in the semi-final. Paddy Woodgate and Jack Robinson have been the standout scorers for Kildare. Sligo, on the other hand, had a successful run in the Connacht championship, defeating both London and New York. However, they suffered a heavy loss to Galway in the Connacht final. Sean Carrabine and Niall Murphy have been influential in Sligo’s scoring department.

Head-to-Head:

Sligo holds a perfect record against Kildare in championship clashes, winning both of their previous encounters by a single point. Their victories came in 2001 and 2005, in Croke Park and Markievicz Park respectively. Sligo will be looking to continue their winning streak against Kildare.

Key Battles:

The battle between Kildare’s attacking players, such as Paddy Woodgate and Darragh Kirwan, and Sligo’s defensive unit will be crucial in determining the outcome of the match. Sligo will rely on the scoring prowess of Sean Carrabine and Niall Murphy to challenge Kildare’s defense. Additionally, the midfield battle will play a significant role in dictating the tempo of the game, with both teams aiming to gain an advantage in possession and field position.

Prediction:

Kildare’s higher league standing and recent form give them a slight advantage heading into this match. However, Sligo’s resilience and previous victories over Kildare in the championship make them a formidable opponent. Expect a closely contested battle, with Kildare edging out Sligo by a narrow margin. Kildare to win by 2 points.

