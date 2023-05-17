Clare v Donegal : Preview, Live Scores and Starting Teams

1,103 total views, 1,103 views today

Clare and Donegal are set to face each other in Group 4 of the All-Ireland Football Championship. Throw-In 2pm Saturday

It will be only their second meeting in championship history, with Donegal having emerged victorious in their previous encounter back in 2009. Both teams will be eager to secure a win and boost their chances of advancing in the competition.

Recent Form:

Donegal suffered a setback in the Ulster quarter-final, losing to Down. Jason McGee and Daire O’Baoill were the top scorers for Donegal in that game. On the other hand, Clare had a mixed start to their championship campaign, defeating Limerick in the Munster semi-final but suffering a heavy defeat to Kerry in the final. Eoin Cleary and Keelan Sexton have been Clare’s standout performers in terms of scoring.

Head-to-Head:

Clare and Donegal have a limited history in championship clashes, with Donegal winning their only previous encounter in the 2009 All-Ireland qualifiers. However, in their most recent competitive clash in 2019, Donegal emerged victorious in a Division 2 Allianz League game.

Key Battles:

The battle between Clare’s defense and Donegal’s attack will be a crucial factor in this match. Clare will need to tighten up their defense after conceding a high score against Kerry in the Munster final. Eoin Cleary and Keelan Sexton will be key players for Clare in their attacking endeavors. Donegal’s forward line, including Jason McGee and Daire O’Baoill, will be aiming to exploit any weaknesses in Clare’s defense.

Starting teams for Clare v Donegal

Teams will be announced on Friday

Prediction:

Given Clare’s mixed form and Donegal’s desire to bounce back from their previous defeat, this promises to be a closely contested match. However, Donegal’s recent success against Clare and their stronger performance in the league give them a slight advantage. Donegal to win by 2 points.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com