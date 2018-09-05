2019 Provisional Allianz Football League Fixtures

All-Ireland Football Final weekend has just past with Dublin winning four in a row but the provisional fixtures for the 2019 Allianz Football League Fixtures has been released by the Irish Independent.
All-Ireland champions Dublin will open their 2019 campaign with a trip to Monaghan on Sunday January 27th. The Dubs will have four away games, facing Kerry, Roscommon, Cavan and of course Monaghan, they will have three home games against Mayo, Galway and beaten 2018 finalists Tyrone. Mayo will host Connacht rivals Roscommon in the opening game of the National League on Saturday 26th of January with that game likely to be in Castlebar under lights. Kerry who are currently without a manager will face Mickey Harte’s Tyrone, while Cavan will travel to Galway on the opening weekend
Division 2 will see all opening games taking place on Sunday 27th of January, with Clare welcoming Donegal to Ennis, Cork travelling north to face Rory Gallagher’s Cork, Kildare welcoming Armagh and Tipperary travel to Navan to take on Meath. Division 3 will commence with Down welcoming Westmeath to Pairc Esler on Saturday 26th, while on Sunday the 27th Carlow take on Sligo, Offaly take on neighbours Laois and Louth will battle it out with Longford. On the opening weekend in Division 4 Waterford will home advantage when they take on Wicklow, Leitrim will welcome Wexford to Pairc Sean MacDiarmuida, Limerick will travel to Ruislip to take on London, while Derry who were relegated from Division 3 this season will play neighbours Antrim.
2019 Allianz Football League Provisional Fixtures
Saturday 26 January
Division 1 round 1
(7.0): Mayo v Roscommon
Division 3 round 1
(7.0): Down v Westmeath
Division 4 round 1
(7.0): Waterford v Wicklow
Sunday 27 January
Division 1 round 1
(2.0): Kerry v Tyrone
TBC Galway v Cavan
TBC Monaghan v Dublin
Division 2 round 1
(2.0): Clare v Donegal
(2.0): Fermanagh v Cork
(2.0): Kildare v Armagh
(2.0): Meath v Tipperary
Division 3 round 1
(2.0): Carlow v Sligo
(2.0): Offaly v Laois
TBC Louth v Longford
Division 4 round 1
(2.0): Leitrim v Wexford
(2.0): London v Limerick
TBC Antrim v Derry
Saturday 2 February
Division 1 round 2
(7.0): Dublin v Galway
Division 2 round 2
(7.0): Cork v Kildare
(7.0): Donegal v Meath
Division 3 round 2
(7.0): Laois v Carlow
Sunday 3 February
Division 1 round 2
(2.0): Cavan v Kerry
TBC Roscommon v Monaghan
TBC Tyrone v Mayo
Division 2 round 2
(2.0): Tipperary v Fermanagh
TBC Armagh v Clare
Division 3 round 2
(2.0): Longford v Offaly
(2.0): Sligo v Down
(2.0): Westmeath v Louth
Division 4 round 2
(2.0): Limerick v Waterford
(2.0): Wexford v Antrim
TBC Derry v London
TBC Wicklow v Leitrim
Saturday 9 February
Division 1 round 3
(7.0): Kerry v Dublin
(7.0): Mayo v Cavan
(7.0): Monaghan v Galway
Division 2 round 3
(7.0): Fermanagh v Kildare
Division 3 round 3
(7.0): Down v Laois
Sunday 10 February
Division 1 round 3
(2.0): Roscommon v Tyrone
Division 2 round 3
(2.0): Clare v Cork
(2.0): Meath v Armagh
(2.0): Tipperary v Donegal
Division 3 round 3
(2.0): Carlow v Longford
(2.0): Offaly v Louth
(2.0): Westmeath v Sligo
Division 4 round 3
(2.0): Leitrim v Antrim
(2.0): London v Wexford
(2.0): Waterford v Derry
(2.0): Wicklow v Limerick
Saturday 23 February
Division 1 round 4
(7.0): Dublin v Mayo
(7.0): Tyrone v Monaghan
Division 3 round 4
(7.0): Laois v Westmeath
Sunday 24 February
Division 1 round 4
(2.0): Galway v Kerry
TBC Cavan v Roscommon
Division 2 round 4
(2.0): Armagh v Tipperary
(2.0): Cork v Meath
(2.0): Donegal v Fermanagh
(2.0): Kildare v Clare
Division 3 round 4
(2.0): Longford v Down
TBC Louth v Sligo
TBC Offaly v Carlow
Division 4 round 4
(2.0): Antrim v London
(2.0): Derry v Wicklow
(2.0): Wexford v Waterford
TBC Limerick v Leitrim
Saturday 2 March
Division 1 round 5
(7.0): Mayo v Galway
(7.0): Tyrone v Cavan
Division 2 round 5
(7.0): Donegal v Armagh
(7.0): Tipperary v Cork
Division 3 round 5
(7.0): Carlow v Louth
(7.0): Down v Offaly
Division 4 round 5
(2.0): Wicklow v Wexford
Sunday 3 March
Division 1 round 5
(2.0): Roscommon v Dublin
TBC Kerry v Monaghan
Division 2 round 5
(2.0): Meath v Kildare
TBC Fermanagh v Clare
Division 3 round 5
(2.0): Sligo v Laois
TBC Westmeath v Longford
Division 4 round 5
(2.0): Leitrim v London
(2.0): Limerick v Derry
TBC Waterford v Antrim
Saturday 16 March
Division 1 round 6
(2.0): Galway v Roscommon
(7.0): Dublin v Tyrone
(7.0): Kerry v Mayo
(7.0): Monaghan v Cavan
Division 2 round 6
(2.0): Clare v Meath
(2.0): Cork v Donegal
(2.0): Kildare v Tipperary
(7.0): Armagh v Fermanagh
Division 3 round 6
(2.0): Carlow v Down
(2.0): Longford v Sligo
(2.0): Louth v Laois
(2.0): Offaly v Westmeath
Division 4 round 6
(2.0): Antrim v Wicklow
(2.0): London v Waterford
(2.0): Wexford v Limerick
(7.0): Derry v Leitrim
Sunday 24 March
Division 1 round 7
(2.0): Cavan v Dublin
(2.0): Mayo v Monaghan
(2.0): Roscommon v Kerry
(2.0): Tyrone v Galway
Division 2 round 7
(2.0): Armagh v Cork
(2.0): Donegal v Kildare
(2.0): Meath v Fermanagh
(2.0): Tipperary v Clare
Division 3 round 7
(2.0): Down v Louth
(2.0): Laois v Longford
(2.0): Sligo v Offaly
(2.0): Westmeath v Carlow
Division 4 round 7
(1.0): Derry v Wexford
(1.0): Leitrim v Waterford
(1.0): Limerick v Antrim
(1.0): Wicklow v London