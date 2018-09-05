2019 Provisional Allianz Football League Fixtures

All-Ireland Football Final weekend has just past with Dublin winning four in a row but the provisional fixtures for the 2019 Allianz Football League Fixtures has been released by the Irish Independent.

All-Ireland champions Dublin will open their 2019 campaign with a trip to Monaghan on Sunday January 27th. The Dubs will have four away games, facing Kerry, Roscommon, Cavan and of course Monaghan, they will have three home games against Mayo, Galway and beaten 2018 finalists Tyrone. Mayo will host Connacht rivals Roscommon in the opening game of the National League on Saturday 26th of January with that game likely to be in Castlebar under lights. Kerry who are currently without a manager will face Mickey Harte’s Tyrone, while Cavan will travel to Galway on the opening weekend

Division 2 will see all opening games taking place on Sunday 27th of January, with Clare welcoming Donegal to Ennis, Cork travelling north to face Rory Gallagher’s Cork, Kildare welcoming Armagh and Tipperary travel to Navan to take on Meath. Division 3 will commence with Down welcoming Westmeath to Pairc Esler on Saturday 26th, while on Sunday the 27th Carlow take on Sligo, Offaly take on neighbours Laois and Louth will battle it out with Longford. On the opening weekend in Division 4 Waterford will home advantage when they take on Wicklow, Leitrim will welcome Wexford to Pairc Sean MacDiarmuida, Limerick will travel to Ruislip to take on London, while Derry who were relegated from Division 3 this season will play neighbours Antrim.

2019 Allianz Football League Provisional Fixtures

Saturday 26 January

Division 1 round 1

(7.0): Mayo v Roscommon

Division 3 round 1

(7.0): Down v Westmeath

Division 4 round 1

(7.0): Waterford v Wicklow

Sunday 27 January

Division 1 round 1

(2.0): Kerry v Tyrone

TBC Galway v Cavan

TBC Monaghan v Dublin

Division 2 round 1

(2.0): Clare v Donegal

(2.0): Fermanagh v Cork

(2.0): Kildare v Armagh

(2.0): Meath v Tipperary

Division 3 round 1

(2.0): Carlow v Sligo

(2.0): Offaly v Laois

TBC Louth v Longford

Division 4 round 1

(2.0): Leitrim v Wexford

(2.0): London v Limerick

TBC Antrim v Derry

Saturday 2 February

Division 1 round 2

(7.0): Dublin v Galway

Division 2 round 2

(7.0): Cork v Kildare

(7.0): Donegal v Meath

Division 3 round 2

(7.0): Laois v Carlow

Sunday 3 February

Division 1 round 2

(2.0): Cavan v Kerry

TBC Roscommon v Monaghan

TBC Tyrone v Mayo

Division 2 round 2

(2.0): Tipperary v Fermanagh

TBC Armagh v Clare

Division 3 round 2

(2.0): Longford v Offaly

(2.0): Sligo v Down

(2.0): Westmeath v Louth

Division 4 round 2

(2.0): Limerick v Waterford

(2.0): Wexford v Antrim

TBC Derry v London

TBC Wicklow v Leitrim

Saturday 9 February

Division 1 round 3

(7.0): Kerry v Dublin

(7.0): Mayo v Cavan

(7.0): Monaghan v Galway

Division 2 round 3

(7.0): Fermanagh v Kildare

Division 3 round 3

(7.0): Down v Laois

Sunday 10 February

Division 1 round 3

(2.0): Roscommon v Tyrone

Division 2 round 3

(2.0): Clare v Cork

(2.0): Meath v Armagh

(2.0): Tipperary v Donegal

Division 3 round 3

(2.0): Carlow v Longford

(2.0): Offaly v Louth

(2.0): Westmeath v Sligo

Division 4 round 3

(2.0): Leitrim v Antrim

(2.0): London v Wexford

(2.0): Waterford v Derry

(2.0): Wicklow v Limerick

Saturday 23 February

Division 1 round 4

(7.0): Dublin v Mayo

(7.0): Tyrone v Monaghan

Division 3 round 4

(7.0): Laois v Westmeath

Sunday 24 February

Division 1 round 4

(2.0): Galway v Kerry

TBC Cavan v Roscommon

Division 2 round 4

(2.0): Armagh v Tipperary

(2.0): Cork v Meath

(2.0): Donegal v Fermanagh

(2.0): Kildare v Clare

Division 3 round 4

(2.0): Longford v Down

TBC Louth v Sligo

TBC Offaly v Carlow

Division 4 round 4

(2.0): Antrim v London

(2.0): Derry v Wicklow

(2.0): Wexford v Waterford

TBC Limerick v Leitrim

Saturday 2 March

Division 1 round 5

(7.0): Mayo v Galway

(7.0): Tyrone v Cavan

Division 2 round 5

(7.0): Donegal v Armagh

(7.0): Tipperary v Cork

Division 3 round 5

(7.0): Carlow v Louth

(7.0): Down v Offaly

Division 4 round 5

(2.0): Wicklow v Wexford

Sunday 3 March

Division 1 round 5

(2.0): Roscommon v Dublin

TBC Kerry v Monaghan

Division 2 round 5

(2.0): Meath v Kildare

TBC Fermanagh v Clare

Division 3 round 5

(2.0): Sligo v Laois

TBC Westmeath v Longford

Division 4 round 5

(2.0): Leitrim v London

(2.0): Limerick v Derry

TBC Waterford v Antrim

Saturday 16 March

Division 1 round 6

(2.0): Galway v Roscommon

(7.0): Dublin v Tyrone

(7.0): Kerry v Mayo

(7.0): Monaghan v Cavan

Division 2 round 6

(2.0): Clare v Meath

(2.0): Cork v Donegal

(2.0): Kildare v Tipperary

(7.0): Armagh v Fermanagh

Division 3 round 6

(2.0): Carlow v Down

(2.0): Longford v Sligo

(2.0): Louth v Laois

(2.0): Offaly v Westmeath

Division 4 round 6

(2.0): Antrim v Wicklow

(2.0): London v Waterford

(2.0): Wexford v Limerick

(7.0): Derry v Leitrim

Sunday 24 March

Division 1 round 7

(2.0): Cavan v Dublin

(2.0): Mayo v Monaghan

(2.0): Roscommon v Kerry

(2.0): Tyrone v Galway

Division 2 round 7

(2.0): Armagh v Cork

(2.0): Donegal v Kildare

(2.0): Meath v Fermanagh

(2.0): Tipperary v Clare

Division 3 round 7

(2.0): Down v Louth

(2.0): Laois v Longford

(2.0): Sligo v Offaly

(2.0): Westmeath v Carlow

Division 4 round 7

(1.0): Derry v Wexford

(1.0): Leitrim v Waterford

(1.0): Limerick v Antrim

(1.0): Wicklow v London