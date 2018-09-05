2019 Provisional Allianz Hurling League Fixtures

By
Anthony Redmond

The dust has barely settled on the 2018 season and the provisional fixtures for next years have been announced according to the Irish Independent.

All-Ireland champions Limerick will be on the road for their opening game where they will take on Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford on the 27th of January. Tipperary who are currently without a manager will be in action on the 26th of January again Clare, while Brian Cody’s Kilkenny will travel to Cork also on the 27th of January. In Division 1b Waterford will have home advantage for their opening game where they will play Offaly, 2017 All-Ireland Champions Galway will take on Laois and will have home advantage, while Dublin will host Colm Bonnar’s Carlow.

2019 Allianz Hurling League Provisional Fixtures 

Saturday 26 January

Division 1A round 1

(7.0): Tipperary v Clare

Division 1B round 1

(7.0): Dublin v Carlow

Division 2B round 1

(2.0): Warwickshire v Wicklow

Sunday 27 January

Division 1A round 1

(2.0): Kilkenny v Cork

(2.0): Wexford v Limerick

Division 1B round 1

(2.0): Waterford v Offaly

TBC Galway v Laois

Division 2A round 1

(2.0): Mayo v Meath

(2.0): Westmeath v London

TBC Antrim v Kerry

Division 2B round 1

(2.0): Donegal v Kildare

(2.0): Down v Derry

Division 3A round 1

(2.0): Lancashire v Tyrone

TBC Louth v Roscommon

TBC Monaghan v Armagh

Division 3B round 1

(2.0): Cavan v Leitrim

(2.0): Sligo v Fermanagh

Saturday 2 February

Division 1A round 2

(7.0): Limerick v Tipperary

Sunday 3 February

Division 1A round 2

(2.0): Clare v Kilkenny

(2.0): Cork v Wexford

Division 1B round 2

(2.0): Carlow v Galway

(2.0): Laois v Waterford

(2.0): Offaly v Dublin

Division 2A round 2

(2.0): Kerry v Westmeath

(2.0): London v Mayo

(2.0): Meath v Antrim

Division 2B round 2

TBC Derry v Donegal

(2.0): Kildare v Warwickshire

TBC Wicklow v Down

Division 3A round 2

TBC Armagh v Lancashire

TBC Roscommon v Monaghan

TBC Tyrone v Louth

Division 3B round 2

(2.0): Fermanagh v Longford

(2.0): Leitrim v Sligo

Saturday 16 February

Division 1A round 3

(7.0): Cork v Clare

Division 1B round 3

(7.0): Laois v Offaly

(7.0): Waterford v Carlow

Sunday 17 February

Division 1A round 3

(2.0): Kilkenny v Limerick

(2.0): Wexford v Tipperary

Division 1B round 3

(2.0): Galway v Dublin

Division 2A round 3

(2.0): Antrim v Westmeath

(2.0): Kerry v Mayo

(2.0): Meath v London

Division 2B round 3

(2.0): Donegal v Wicklow

(2.0): Kildare v Derry

(2.0): Warwickshire v Down

Division 3A round 3

(2.0): Armagh v Roscommon

(2.0): Lancashire v Louth

(2.0): Tyrone v Monaghan

Division 3B round 3

(2.0): Longford v Leitrim

(2.0): Sligo v Cavan

Sunday 24 February

Division 1A round 4

(2.0): Clare v Wexford

(2.0): Tipperary v Kilkenny

TBC Limerick v Cork

Division 1B round 4

(2.0): Carlow v Laois

(2.0): Dublin v Waterford

TBC Offaly v Galway

Division 2A round 4

(2.0): London v Kerry

(2.0): Mayo v Antrim

(2.0): Westmeath v Meath

Division 2B round 4

(2.0): Down v Donegal

(2.0): Warwickshire v Derry

(2.0): Wicklow v Kildare

Division 3A round 4

(2.0): Monaghan v Lancashire

(2.0): Roscommon v Tyrone

TBC Louth v Armagh

Division 3B round 4

(2.0): Leitrim v Fermanagh

TBC Cavan v Longford

Sunday 3 March

Division 1A round 5

(2.0): Clare v Limerick

(2.0): Cork v Tipperary

(2.0): Wexford v Kilkenny

Division 1B round 5

(2.0): Carlow v Offaly

(2.0): Dublin v Laois

(2.0): Waterford v Galway

Division 2A round 5

(1.0): Antrim v London

(1.0): Kerry v Meath

(1.0): Westmeath v Mayo

Division 2B round 5

(1.0): Derry v Wicklow

(1.0): Donegal v Warwickshire

(1.0): Kildare v Down

Division 3A round 5

(1.0): Lancashire v Roscommon

(1.0): Louth v Monaghan

(1.0): Tyrone v Armagh

Division 3B round 5

(1.0): Fermanagh v Cavan

(1.0): Longford v Sligo

