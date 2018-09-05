2019 Provisional Allianz Hurling League Fixtures

The dust has barely settled on the 2018 season and the provisional fixtures for next years have been announced according to the Irish Independent.
All-Ireland champions Limerick will be on the road for their opening game where they will take on Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford on the 27th of January. Tipperary who are currently without a manager will be in action on the 26th of January again Clare, while Brian Cody’s Kilkenny will travel to Cork also on the 27th of January. In Division 1b Waterford will have home advantage for their opening game where they will play Offaly, 2017 All-Ireland Champions Galway will take on Laois and will have home advantage, while Dublin will host Colm Bonnar’s Carlow.
2019 Allianz Hurling League Provisional Fixtures
Saturday 26 January
Division 1A round 1
(7.0): Tipperary v Clare
Division 1B round 1
(7.0): Dublin v Carlow
Division 2B round 1
(2.0): Warwickshire v Wicklow
Sunday 27 January
Division 1A round 1
(2.0): Kilkenny v Cork
(2.0): Wexford v Limerick
Division 1B round 1
(2.0): Waterford v Offaly
TBC Galway v Laois
Division 2A round 1
(2.0): Mayo v Meath
(2.0): Westmeath v London
TBC Antrim v Kerry
Division 2B round 1
(2.0): Donegal v Kildare
(2.0): Down v Derry
Division 3A round 1
(2.0): Lancashire v Tyrone
TBC Louth v Roscommon
TBC Monaghan v Armagh
Division 3B round 1
(2.0): Cavan v Leitrim
(2.0): Sligo v Fermanagh
Saturday 2 February
Division 1A round 2
(7.0): Limerick v Tipperary
Sunday 3 February
Division 1A round 2
(2.0): Clare v Kilkenny
(2.0): Cork v Wexford
Division 1B round 2
(2.0): Carlow v Galway
(2.0): Laois v Waterford
(2.0): Offaly v Dublin
Division 2A round 2
(2.0): Kerry v Westmeath
(2.0): London v Mayo
(2.0): Meath v Antrim
Division 2B round 2
TBC Derry v Donegal
(2.0): Kildare v Warwickshire
TBC Wicklow v Down
Division 3A round 2
TBC Armagh v Lancashire
TBC Roscommon v Monaghan
TBC Tyrone v Louth
Division 3B round 2
(2.0): Fermanagh v Longford
(2.0): Leitrim v Sligo
Saturday 16 February
Division 1A round 3
(7.0): Cork v Clare
Division 1B round 3
(7.0): Laois v Offaly
(7.0): Waterford v Carlow
Sunday 17 February
Division 1A round 3
(2.0): Kilkenny v Limerick
(2.0): Wexford v Tipperary
Division 1B round 3
(2.0): Galway v Dublin
Division 2A round 3
(2.0): Antrim v Westmeath
(2.0): Kerry v Mayo
(2.0): Meath v London
Division 2B round 3
(2.0): Donegal v Wicklow
(2.0): Kildare v Derry
(2.0): Warwickshire v Down
Division 3A round 3
(2.0): Armagh v Roscommon
(2.0): Lancashire v Louth
(2.0): Tyrone v Monaghan
Division 3B round 3
(2.0): Longford v Leitrim
(2.0): Sligo v Cavan
Sunday 24 February
Division 1A round 4
(2.0): Clare v Wexford
(2.0): Tipperary v Kilkenny
TBC Limerick v Cork
Division 1B round 4
(2.0): Carlow v Laois
(2.0): Dublin v Waterford
TBC Offaly v Galway
Division 2A round 4
(2.0): London v Kerry
(2.0): Mayo v Antrim
(2.0): Westmeath v Meath
Division 2B round 4
(2.0): Down v Donegal
(2.0): Warwickshire v Derry
(2.0): Wicklow v Kildare
Division 3A round 4
(2.0): Monaghan v Lancashire
(2.0): Roscommon v Tyrone
TBC Louth v Armagh
Division 3B round 4
(2.0): Leitrim v Fermanagh
TBC Cavan v Longford
Sunday 3 March
Division 1A round 5
(2.0): Clare v Limerick
(2.0): Cork v Tipperary
(2.0): Wexford v Kilkenny
Division 1B round 5
(2.0): Carlow v Offaly
(2.0): Dublin v Laois
(2.0): Waterford v Galway
Division 2A round 5
(1.0): Antrim v London
(1.0): Kerry v Meath
(1.0): Westmeath v Mayo
Division 2B round 5
(1.0): Derry v Wicklow
(1.0): Donegal v Warwickshire
(1.0): Kildare v Down
Division 3A round 5
(1.0): Lancashire v Roscommon
(1.0): Louth v Monaghan
(1.0): Tyrone v Armagh
Division 3B round 5
(1.0): Fermanagh v Cavan
(1.0): Longford v Sligo