Allianz Football League Division 2 semi-final — Clare v Mayo

By
Kevin Ruddy
-
0
13
Clare v Mayo – Cusack Park – 1:45 pm – GAAGO

Clare will go head-to-head with Connacht champions Mayo in the first division 2 semi-final in an attempt to determine who will book their place in the Allianz Football League Division 2 final.

Mayo is coming into the game with a perfect unbeaten record, beating Meath and Down comfortably before being put to the sword by a valiant Westmeath team.

Clare on the other hand has had a good campaign, only losing to Cork before beating Laois and shockingly defeating Jack O’Connor’s Kildare.

Mayo should have enough to get over the line, but Clare will be no pushovers.

Form — last three results

Clare – (Win, Win, Loss)

Mayo – (Win, Win, Win)

Players to watch

Clare: David Tubridy (Doonbeg)

Mayo: Tommy Conroy (The Neale)

Starting/Predicted Teams
Clare
Stephen Ryan; Ciaran Russell, Cillian Brennan, Kevin Harnett; Cian O’Dea, Sean Collins, Daniel Walsh; Darren O’Neill, Cathal O’Connor; Darragh Bohannon, Eoin Cleary, Pearse Lillis; Gavin Cooney, David Tubridy, Joe McGann
Mayo

Rob Hennelly; Eoin O’Donoghue, Oisin Mullin, Lee Keegan; Michael Plunkett, Stephen Coen, Fergal Boland; Matthew Ruane, Jack Carney; Diarmuid O’Connor, Darren McHale, Bryan Walsh; Ryan O’Donoghue, Cillian O’Connor, James Carr

Betting

Clare: 11/2

Mayo:  1/8

Draw: 14/1

Prediction

Mayo.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here