Allianz Football League Division 2 semi-final — Kildare v Meath

Kildare v Meath – Newbridge – 2:00 pm – GAAGO
Kildare will host Leinster contenders Meath in the second division 2 semi-final in an attempt to determine who will book their place in the Allianz Football League Division 2 final.
The winner will face off against either, Mayo or Clare, whose game throws in fifteen minutes prior to this game.
Both teams are in similar form coming into this game, with Kildare redeeming themselves against Laois after a shock loss to Clare.
Meath on the other hand will hope to put things right after being dismantled by Mayo in Castlebar after a promising first-half against the All-Ireland contenders.
This will be the first meeting between the two teams after Meath defeated the Lilywhites in last years Leinster Semi-Final.
Form — last three results
Kildare – (Win, Loss, Win)
Meath – (Win, Win, Loss)
Players to watch
Kildare: Kevin Feely (Athy)
Meath: James Conlon (St Colmcilles)
Starting/Predicted Teams
Kildare
Mark Donnellan; Mark Dempsey, Mick O’Grady, Eoin Doyle, Kevin Flynn, Shea Ryan, R Houlihan; Luke Flynn, Aaron Masterson; A Beirne, Neil Flynn, Paul Cribbin, Jimmy Hyland, Kevin Feely, Darragh Kirwan
Meath
Harry Hogan; Seamus Lavin, Conor McGill, Eoin Harkin; Jack O’Connor, Bryan McMahon, Cathal Hickey; Bryan Menton, David Dillon; Eamon Wallace, Jason Scully, Jack Flynn; Joey Wallace, Darragh Campion, James Conlon
Betting
Kildare: 6/5
Meath: 5/6
Draw: 15/2
Prediction
Meath.