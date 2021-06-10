Allianz Football League Division 4 semi-final — Waterford v Antrim

Waterford v Antrim – Fraher Field – 12:15 pm – GAAGO
Waterford will host Antrim in the second division 4 semi-final in an attempt to determine who will book their place in the Allianz Football League Division 4 final.
With Carlow and Louth set to face-off the day before, both teams will have their work cut out for them.
Antrim has been on top form coming into this match with three wins from three throughout the league campaign.
While Waterford has a 50/50 record, losing their opening game before edging out Wexford by a point in their last fixture.
Form — last three results
Waterford – (Loss, Win)
Antrim – (Win, Win, Win)
Players to watch
Waterford: Tommy Prendergast (Kilrossanty)
Antrim: Patrick McBride (Naomh Eoin)
Starting/Predicted Teams
Waterford
Paudie Hunt, Sean Boyce, Brian Looby, Darach Ó’Cathasaigh, Donal Fitzgerald, Michael Curry, Dermot Ryan, Tommy Prendergast, Mark Cummins, Jason Curry, Conor Murray, David Hallinan, Stephen Curry, Dylan Guiry, Darragh Corcoran
Antrim
Luke Mulholland, James McAuley, Ricky Johnston, Peter Healy, Marc Jordan, James Laverty, Eunan Walsh, Conor Stewart, Niall McKeever, Dermot McAleese, Conor Murray, Patrick McBride, Odhran Eastwood, Ruairi McCann, Ryan Murray
Betting
Waterford: 9/2
Antrim: 1/6
Draw: 12/1
Prediction
Antrim.