Allianz Football League Division 4 semi-final — Waterford v Antrim

By
Kevin Ruddy
-
0
5
Waterford v Antrim – Fraher Field – 12:15 pm – GAAGO

Waterford will host Antrim in the second division 4 semi-final in an attempt to determine who will book their place in the Allianz Football League Division 4 final.

With Carlow and Louth set to face-off the day before, both teams will have their work cut out for them.

Antrim has been on top form coming into this match with three wins from three throughout the league campaign.

While Waterford has a 50/50 record, losing their opening game before edging out Wexford by a point in their last fixture.

Form — last three results

Waterford – (Loss, Win)

Antrim – (Win, Win, Win)

Players to watch

Waterford: Tommy Prendergast (Kilrossanty)

Antrim: Patrick McBride (Naomh Eoin)

Starting/Predicted Teams
Waterford

Paudie Hunt, Sean Boyce, Brian Looby, Darach Ó’Cathasaigh, Donal Fitzgerald, Michael Curry, Dermot Ryan, Tommy Prendergast, Mark Cummins, Jason Curry, Conor Murray, David Hallinan, Stephen Curry, Dylan Guiry, Darragh Corcoran

Antrim

Luke Mulholland, James McAuley, Ricky Johnston, Peter Healy, Marc Jordan, James Laverty, Eunan Walsh, Conor Stewart, Niall McKeever, Dermot McAleese, Conor Murray, Patrick McBride, Odhran Eastwood, Ruairi McCann, Ryan Murray

Betting

Waterford: 9/2

Antrim: 1/6

Draw: 12/1

Prediction

Antrim.

 

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here