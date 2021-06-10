Allianz Football League Division 4 Shield final— Sligo v Wexford

Sligo v Wexford – Portlaoise – 3:00 pm – GAAGO

Sligo and Wexford will go head-to-head in Portlaoise in the Allianz Football League Division 4 Shield Final.

Both teams are in a run of back-to-back losses in their respective groups.

With Sligo picking up the only win between both team’s fixtures during this league campaign.

Sligo is seen as the favourites coming into this game, and bar a miracle. Sligo should come out on top.

Form — last three results

Sligo – (Win, Loss, Loss)

Wexford – (Loss, Loss)

Players to watch

Sligo: Niall Murphy (Coolera/Strandhill)

Wexford: Ben Brosnan (Castletown)

Starting/Predicted Teams

Sligo

Eamonn Kilgannon; Ryan Feehily, Eddie McGuinness, Evan Lyons; Keelan Cawley, Darragh Cummins, Paul McNamara; Paddy O’Connor, Paul Kilcoyne; Conor Griffin, Sean Carrabine, Mikey Gordon; Nathan Rooney, Niall Murphy, Cian Lally

Wexford

Darragh Brooks; Sam Audsley, Martin O’Connor, Conor Carthy; Páidí Hughes, Gavin Sheehan, Michael Furlong; Liam Coleman, Brian Malone; Alan Tobin, Sean Nolan, Kevin O’Grady; Ben Brosnan, Robbie Brooks, Mark Rossiter

Betting

Sligo: 4/9

Wexford: 9/4

Draw: 8/1

Prediction

Sligo.

