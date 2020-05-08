Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

We are getting well used to watching of highlights of sporting events and there is a big weekend of sport on TG4 – Italia ’90 World Cup, Celtic League Rugby and GAA All-Ireland Gold all feature on this weekends highlight reel.

Tonight, Friday 8 May

7.30pm World Cup Gold

A gem from the Sports Archives – Republic of Ireland v Netherlands from the 1990 FIFA World Cup at Stadio La Favorita in Palermo. The golden age of Irish soccer provides the basis for this archive-based international soccer series. Jack Charlton’s Irish team included such players as Packie Bonner, Ray Houghton, Mick McCarthy, John Aldridge, Paul McGrath and Kevin Moran. The Netherland’s team included stars such as Ruud Gullit, Marco Van Basten, Frank Rijkaard and Ronald Koeman. This was the final match of the group stages.

Tomorrow, Saturday 9 May

10.05am Soccer – Third Level Finals Highlights 2020

The 100th Collingwood Cup Final from Dalymount Park features 1st-time finalists DCU against Ulster University, seeking their first title since 2006.

7.15pm Rugbai Gold

A look back at the Celtic League meeting between Leinster and Connacht at Donnybrook in September 2002. Reigning Champions Leinster are in impressive form and haven’t been defeated at the venue for three years. Connacht are hoping for a domestic upset with a first away win against Leinster in seventeen years. There are reasons for optimism as they come into this interpro having won their first two league matches against Borders and Cardiff.

Sunday 10 May

2.40pm All Ireland Gold

Dublin v Armagh in the 2002 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Semi Final from Croke Park. This pulsating match was played in front of 79,386 spectators with Joe Kernan’s Armagh team hoping to qualify for the final and win their first All-Ireland.

4.05pm All Ireland Gold

A chance to see Galway v Tipperary in the 1988 All Ireland Hurling Final. Now established as the two top teams in the game, these intense rivals met in the previous year’s semi-final, a fast and furious encounter won by Galway. Tipp have relieved their opponents of the National League title the previous spring and look to bridge a long gap back to 1971 when they last took Liam McCarthy home. Galway have their own ambitions – the first back-to-back All-Ireland sequence in the county’s hurling history. This will be a tightly contested final, in the balance right up to its thunderous conclusion.

5.40pm Cloch le Carn – Jimmy Magee

This episode of Cloch Le Carn looks back at the career of Jimmy Magee through the eyes of those who knew him best. His children Linda, Patricia and Mark recall a loving father and family man while Fr Brian D’Arcy and Des Cahill remember a man who was great company and always up for a bit of devilment! There are also contributions from Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh, Seán Bán Breathnach and Tadhg de Brún.