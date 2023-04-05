1,003 total views, 703 views today

Connacht Football 2023 London v Sligo – Preview, Stats, Betting & TV Coverage.

They last met in the Connacht championship in 2018 when Sligo won by ten points.

Five years earlier London recorded their first championship success over Sligo, winning by a point. They later beat Leitrim to qualify for the Connacht final for the first time, losing to Mayo.

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS:

• 2018: Sligo 1-21 London 1-11 (Connacht quarter-final)

• 2013: London 1-12 Sligo 0-14 (Connacht quarter-final)

• 2008: Sligo 2-17 London 0-7 (Connacht quarter-final)

• 2003: Sligo 3-11 London 1-9 (Connacht quarter-final)

• 1998: Sligo 0-14 London 1-7 (Connacht quarter-final)

Facts to know

Sligo were promoted as Division 4 champions this season, having won seven of eight games. Their only defeat was against Laois in Round 1. They beat London by seven points in Round 4.

London lost all seven games in Division 4. Sligo beat them by seven points in Round 4.

The winners will play Leitrim or New York in the Connacht semi-final.

Starting teams for London v Sligo

We will have team announcements on Thursday.

Betting for London v Sligo

Bookies have Sligo 1/10 and london 13/2, they expect Sligo to win by 7pts

