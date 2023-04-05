11,209 total views, 1,902 views today

Dublin beat Louth in the opening round of the 2023 Leinster minor football championship.

Dublin 1-15 (18) Louth 1-10 (13)

In the opening seconds of the game Dublin quickly took the lead , thanks to a fantastic opening goal by Noah Byrne.

Great start for Dublin minors, goal from Noah Byrne after he splits the Louth defence wide open. @DubGAAOfficial pic.twitter.com/N8wS5miZOy — SportsNewsIRELAND (@SportsNewsIRE) April 5, 2023

Dublin soon took control of the match while Louth found it very hard to get into opposition half and gave away lots of possession.

Scores from Lenny Cahill, Harry Curley, and Senan Ryan, Dublin was able to keep growing their lead. The score at the break was Dublin 1-9 (12) and Louth 0-6. (6).

Louth came out firing in the second half, and thanks to a goal from Shane Lennon and a point by Luke O’Boyle, they were able to reduce the deficit.

This set the stage for an entertaining second half. Adam Gillespie ended with 8 points for Louth. Lots of substitutes, including Colin McAweeney, Andrew O’Reilly, Adam Rock, Ben Kennedy, and Callum Johnston broke up play for last 10 minutes.

Dublin was able to hold onto their advantage despite Louth’s best attempts and closed out the game with two lovely points Lenny Cahill and Patrick Coleman.

Dublin ultimately prevailed, 1-15 (18) to 1-10 (13).

Overall, it was an exciting game, with both teams showing great skill and determination. Louth’s efforts should not be overlooked and they yet meet Dublin in a Leinster Final.

The game was a great showcase of the talent and skill present in the Leinster Minor Football Championship.

SCORERS

Dublin: L Cahill 0-7 (2f), N Byrne 1-0, H Curley 0-3, S Ryan, L O’Boyle, P Coleman, J Young and A Carolan 0-1 each,

Louth: A Gillespie 0-8 (5f), S Lennon 1-0, C McKeown and D Shevlin 0-1 each

Starting Teams

DUBLIN: C Murray; S Keogh, C Emmett, J O’Sullivan; J Young, E Costello, R Mitchell; S Ryan, A Carolan; P Coleman, L O’Boyle, N Byrne; L Cahill, H Curley, P Curry. Subs: C McAweeney for Coleman (51), A Rock for Young (56), A O’Reilly for Ryan (60), B Kennedy for Byrne (65), C Johnston for Curry (66).

LOUTH: C O’Donoghue; C Farrell, C McGinty, K Martin; J Taaffe, P Tinnelly, C McKeown; C McGinty, M Reid; L Brannigan, D Shevlin, P Grimes Murphy; S Lennon, A Gillespie, S Flynn. Subs: P McHugh for Brannigan (ht), J Healy for McHugh (56), R Mathews for Shevlin (60), L Buckley for Reid (60).

“This was a brilliant outing for us. I thought we did well. Number one objective was to get a win and that’s what we did…” DubsTV spoke with Dublin Minor Football manager Damien Fennelly after his side’s Leinster Championship Round 1 win over Louth at Parnell Park. #UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/7ezp0wpl54 — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) April 5, 2023

