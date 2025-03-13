Robcour 1-2 in Stayers’ Hurdle as Bob Olinger beats Teahupoo

Bob Olinger (8/1) led home a Brian Acheson’s Robcour a 1-2 in the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle, when holding off reigning champion Teahupoo (7/4f).

Rachael Blackmore and Henry de Bromhead, who struck in the first race of the day, doubled their tally for this week this success a few hours later.

Knockeen trainer de Bromhead stated:

“We’d said if you’re going to get beaten, get beaten for coming too late. She [Rachael] gave him a super ride. Delighted for the horse, he’s an incredible horse, he had such a reputation a few years ago, things didn’t work out as well as we thought, but to see him come back and do that is amazing. Delighted for everyone involved, especially David Roche, my assistant at home, who would take a bullet for this horse. He adores him”

This afternoon’s win is a third Grade 1 victory for Bob Olinger as the 10-year-old maintains his unbeaten record at Cheltenham. He previously won the 2021 Turners Novices’ Hurdle and the Turners’ Novices’ Chase in 2022 at The Festival.

A delighted winning jockey Rachael Blackmore spoke of being in such a lucky position:

“I’m very lucky to get on these horses. He was brilliant. He has so much speed and was able to use it there today. We went a good gallop and he was still able to pick up off the back of it.

“We were all going out there… Everyone had the same plan from his team. It either works riding like that, or it doesn’t. When everyone is committed to it, it makes it easy. He’s unbeaten around here. I know one day it was a fortuitous win, but he’s got luck on his side around here. He’s a very, very good horse.”

