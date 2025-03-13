HomeNewsRobcour 1-2 in Stayers' Hurdle as Bob Olinger beats Teahupoo
NewsRacingRacing irish

Robcour 1-2 in Stayers’ Hurdle as Bob Olinger beats Teahupoo

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
0
18
Bob Olinger remains unbeaten at Cheltenham as he brings up doubles for Rachael Blackmore, Henry de Bromhead and owners Robcour. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

Bob Olinger (8/1) led home a Brian Acheson’s Robcour a 1-2 in the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle, when holding off reigning champion Teahupoo (7/4f).

Rachael Blackmore and Henry de Bromhead, who struck in the first race of the day, doubled their tally for this week this success a few hours later.

Knockeen trainer de Bromhead stated:

“We’d said if you’re going to get beaten, get beaten for coming too late. She [Rachael] gave him a super ride. Delighted for the horse, he’s an incredible horse, he had such a reputation a few years ago, things didn’t work out as well as we thought, but to see him come back and do that is amazing. Delighted for everyone involved, especially David Roche, my assistant at home, who would take a bullet for this horse. He adores him”

This afternoon’s win is a third Grade 1 victory for Bob Olinger as the 10-year-old maintains his unbeaten record at Cheltenham. He previously won the 2021 Turners Novices’ Hurdle and the Turners’ Novices’ Chase in 2022 at The Festival.

A delighted winning jockey Rachael Blackmore spoke of being in such a lucky position:

“I’m very lucky to get on these horses. He was brilliant. He has so much speed and was able to use it there today. We went a good gallop and he was still able to pick up off the back of it.

“We were all going out there… Everyone had the same plan from his team. It either works riding like that, or it doesn’t. When everyone is committed to it, it makes it easy. He’s unbeaten around here. I know one day it was a fortuitous win, but he’s got luck on his side around here. He’s a very, very good horse.”

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Fact To File is all class in Ryanair performance
Next article
Cheltenham Festival 2025 – Leading Top Jockey, Trainer and Owner Standings
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie