Connacht GAA have said they expected that the Air Dome projected will be completed by September. The Air Dome project cost around 3 million euro at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence in Bekan, Co Mayo.

Midwest Radio report that the project which started in October of last year will now be completed by September. Works ha to stop on the project owing to Covid 19. The facility will be one of the largest indoor sports facility of it’s kind in the world will have gyms, a full size pitch, dressing rooms, testing area and office space. The dome will be 150m x 100m and 26m high.

John Prenty told the 42.ie that workers have been back since Monday, he said, ‘They’re back since Monday, it’s brilliant to be back on track.‘We were almost ready to lay the pitch. Prenty said that if they got three more weeks without a shutdown then the pitches could be laid and work on the dome could then begin. He said, ‘I’d say if we got maybe three weeks more without a shutdown we would have that the pitch laid and we’d be ready to be putting the actual dome together. ‘But that didn’t happen so now we’re about three weeks behind schedule. Hopefully by the middle of next week we’ll be ready to lay the carpet on the pitch. All the other work will have been done”.

It is thought the pitch will be similar in size to that of Elvery McHale Park, while it will also be able to host inter-county games for up to 600 people. I personally think it will do a lot for GAA in Connacht and will bring people together when it does open. It will be great to see the facilities been used.