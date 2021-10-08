Donegal 2021 JHC & SHC semi-finals – Preview, Fixtures, Times

3 total views, 3 views today

The 2021 Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure (Donegal) Junior Hurling and Senior Hurling Championship semi-finals will take place on the weekend of Friday, October 8.

The Donegal JHC semi-finals will be held on that date and see Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon and Setanta B, and Dungloe and Letterkenny Gaels fight it out for the two final berths.

The Senior semi-finals will be held on Sunday, October 10 and will see St Eunan’s and Burt, and Setanta and Buncrana face-off against each other for their place in the county final.

The Junior matches will be held at the Donegal GAA Centre in Ballybofey and both games will be played in the evening.

Dungloe and Letterkenny Gaels will be the earlier throw-in at 7 pm while Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon and Setanta B will get started at 8:30 pm – both games will be under the lights.

The senior fixtures will take place in Letterkenny at the ground of St Eunan’s, O’Donnell Park.

The matches will be played in the afternoon on Sunday with Eunan’s kicking off proceedings when they welcome Burt into their home at 2 pm.

Defending champions Setanta will take on Buncrana in the later throw-in of the day at 4 pm.

Extra time will be used if required in any of the semi-finals across the two championships.

Setanta are looking for a third county title in a row and, should they beat Buncrana, familiar foes St Eunan’s may stand in their way, pending this weekend’s results.

A Setanta – St Eunan’s finals matchup is a familiar sight in the Donegal SHC, with three of the last four finals involving both sides.

Burt is the last team outside of those two to reach the county final and will be looking to repeat that feat this Sunday.

The last time the 39-time Donegal SHC winners reached the final, they won the championship, beating Setanta by two goals in 2018.

The most dominant side in the history of the competition will look to further underline that status, with a first final appearance in three years on the cards.

Buncrana will look to upset the odds and pull off a historic win against Setanta to reach the SHC final.

The side are in unknown territory in the semi-finals and their inexperience may cost them but an underdog is never to be underestimated.

Fixtures

Junior Hurling Championship Semi-finals

Fri, 08 Oct, Donegal GAA Centre, Convoy, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Setanta B, 8:30 pm, (extra time if required), James Connors

Fri, 08 Oct, Donegal GAA Centre, Convoy, An Clochán Liath V Letterkenny Gaels 7:00 pm, (extra time if required), James Callaghan

Senior Hurling Championship Semi-finals

Sun, 10 Oct, Páirc Uí Dhomhnaill, St Eunan’s V Burt 2:00 pm, (extra time if required), Aidan McAleer

Sun, 10 Oct, Páirc Uí Dhomhnaill, Setanta V Buncrana 4:00 pm, (extra time if required), James Connors

