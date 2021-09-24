Dublin GAA Round 2 Fixtures – Senior, Intermediate and Junior Club Championship

The 2021 GAA club championship season is underway, with round 2 for Senior, Intermediate and Junior clubs set to begin on Friday 24th of September. 

Below are all the fixtures, times and locations for all games this weekend.

Tickets are available here.

GO AHEAD SENIOR 1 CLUB FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Group 1

Raheny v Whitehall Colmcille – Friday 24th September – 7:30 pm – St Margarets

Ballyboden St Enda’s v Na Fianna – Sunday 26th September – 4:00 pm – Parnell Park

Group 2

Kilmacud Crokes v St. Vincents – Sunday 26th September – 2:00 pm – Parnell Park

Castleknock v Ballinteer St. Johns – Sunday 26th September – 2:00 pm – O’ Toole Park

Group 3

Thomas Davis v Clontarf – Saturday 25th September – 5:00 pm – O’ Toole Park

Skerries Harps v Ballymun Kickhams – Saturday 25th September – 6:00 pm – Parnell Park

Group 4

Lucan Sarsfields v Round Towers Lusk – Saturday 25th September – 4:00 pm – Parnell Park

St Oliver Plunkett’s ER v St. Judes – Sunday 26th September – 4:00 pm – O’ Toole Park

 

GO AHEAD INTERMEDIATE CLUB FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Group 1

St Finians N v Bye

Clann Mhuire v O’ Tooles – Saturday 25th September – 5:00 pm – Naul

Group 2

St. Patricks D v Scoil Ui Chonaill – Saturday 25th September – 5:30 pm – Donabate

St. Margarets v Craobh Chiarain – Saturday 25th September – 5:30 pm – St. Margarets

Group 3

St. Brendans v Round Towers C – Saturday 25th September – 5:30 pm – Grangegorman

St. Patricks v Garda – Saturday 25th September – 5:30 pm – Glenauline Park

Group 4

Good Counsel Liffey Gaels v Naomh Barrog – Saturday 25th September – 5;30 pm – Galtymore Road

Naomh Fionnbarra – Clanna Gael Fontenoy – Saturday 25th September – 5:30 pm – Pope John Paul II Park

 

GO AHEAD JUNIOR 1 CLUB FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Group 1

Garristown v Man O War – Sunday 26th September – 11:00 am – Garristown

Beann Eadair v Ranelagh Gaels – Sunday 26th September – 11:00 am – Pairc Ui Ruairc

Group 2

Stars Of Erin v O’ Dwyers – Sunday 26th September – 11:00 am – Glencullen

St. Marks v St. Monica’s – Sunday 26th September – 11:00 pm – McGee Park

Group 3

St. Finian’s v Na Gaeil Oga – Sunday 26th September – 11:00 pm – Ridgewood Park Swords

St. James Gaels and Caislean v Innisfails – Sunday 26th September – 11:00 pm – Iveagh Grounds

Group 4

Geraldine P Moran v Crumlin – Sunday 26th September – 11:00 pm – Ballyogan

Civil Service Football v Bank of Ireland – Sunday 26th September – 11:00 pm – Islandbridge

