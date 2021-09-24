1 total views, 1 views today
Dublin GAA Round 2 Fixtures – Senior, Intermediate and Junior Club Championship
The 2021 GAA club championship season is underway, with round 2 for Senior, Intermediate and Junior clubs set to begin on Friday 24th of September.
Below are all the fixtures, times and locations for all games this weekend.
Tickets are available here.
GO AHEAD SENIOR 1 CLUB FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
Group 1
Raheny v Whitehall Colmcille – Friday 24th September – 7:30 pm – St Margarets
Ballyboden St Enda’s v Na Fianna – Sunday 26th September – 4:00 pm – Parnell Park
Group 2
Kilmacud Crokes v St. Vincents – Sunday 26th September – 2:00 pm – Parnell Park
Castleknock v Ballinteer St. Johns – Sunday 26th September – 2:00 pm – O’ Toole Park
Group 3
Thomas Davis v Clontarf – Saturday 25th September – 5:00 pm – O’ Toole Park
Skerries Harps v Ballymun Kickhams – Saturday 25th September – 6:00 pm – Parnell Park
Group 4
Lucan Sarsfields v Round Towers Lusk – Saturday 25th September – 4:00 pm – Parnell Park
St Oliver Plunkett’s ER v St. Judes – Sunday 26th September – 4:00 pm – O’ Toole Park
GO AHEAD INTERMEDIATE CLUB FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
Group 1
St Finians N v Bye
Clann Mhuire v O’ Tooles – Saturday 25th September – 5:00 pm – Naul
Group 2
St. Patricks D v Scoil Ui Chonaill – Saturday 25th September – 5:30 pm – Donabate
St. Margarets v Craobh Chiarain – Saturday 25th September – 5:30 pm – St. Margarets
Group 3
St. Brendans v Round Towers C – Saturday 25th September – 5:30 pm – Grangegorman
St. Patricks v Garda – Saturday 25th September – 5:30 pm – Glenauline Park
Group 4
Good Counsel Liffey Gaels v Naomh Barrog – Saturday 25th September – 5;30 pm – Galtymore Road
Naomh Fionnbarra – Clanna Gael Fontenoy – Saturday 25th September – 5:30 pm – Pope John Paul II Park
GO AHEAD JUNIOR 1 CLUB FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
Group 1
Garristown v Man O War – Sunday 26th September – 11:00 am – Garristown
Beann Eadair v Ranelagh Gaels – Sunday 26th September – 11:00 am – Pairc Ui Ruairc
Group 2
Stars Of Erin v O’ Dwyers – Sunday 26th September – 11:00 am – Glencullen
St. Marks v St. Monica’s – Sunday 26th September – 11:00 pm – McGee Park
Group 3
St. Finian’s v Na Gaeil Oga – Sunday 26th September – 11:00 pm – Ridgewood Park Swords
St. James Gaels and Caislean v Innisfails – Sunday 26th September – 11:00 pm – Iveagh Grounds
Group 4
Geraldine P Moran v Crumlin – Sunday 26th September – 11:00 pm – Ballyogan
Civil Service Football v Bank of Ireland – Sunday 26th September – 11:00 pm – Islandbridge