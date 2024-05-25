Dublin vs Roscommon: Preview, Stats, Starting teams.

High Stakes Encounter at 5pm Live on GAAGO

Click for live scores on Dublin v Roscommon

**Dublin Eye Dominance with Minimal Tweaks**

Dublin, fresh off their 14th successive Leinster title, make a solitary change to their starting lineup with Seán MacMahon stepping in for the injured James McCarthy. The Dubs are in formidable form, boasting a seamless transition through the Leinster Championship, including dominant victories over Meath, Offaly, and Louth. Their offensive prowess is spearheaded by Con O’Callaghan, who has accumulated an impressive 3-8, and is complemented by contributions from Paul Mannion and Cormac Costello.

**Roscommon Revamp Squad for Redemption**

Roscommon, on the other hand, are keen to bounce back from their Connacht semi-final loss to Mayo. They have made four significant changes, introducing Robbie Dolan, Tadhg O’Rourke, Ciaran Lennon, and Conor Cox into their starting XV. The Rossies will need to overcome the rust from a five-week hiatus and aim to replicate their resilient performance from last year’s championship clash that ended in a draw.

Championship Journey So Far

Dublin’s Dominance

– **Dublin 3-19 Meath 0-12** (Leinster quarter-final)

– **Dublin 3-22 Offaly 0-11** (Leinster semi-final)

– **Dublin 1-19 Louth 2-12** (Leinster final)

**Top Scorers:**

– Con O’Callaghan: 3-8 (0-2 mark)

– Paul Mannion: 1-10 (0-3 frees)

– Cormac Costello: 0-11 (0-6 frees)

– Colm Basquel: 1-6 (0-2 frees)

– Ciaran Kilkenny: 0-5

Roscommon’s Road

– **Mayo 1-15 Roscommon 0-13** (Connacht semi-final)

**Top Scorers:**

– Diarmuid Murtagh: 0-5 (0-2 frees)

– Donie Cregg: 0-4 (0-2 frees)

Historical Head-to-Head

This marks the eighth championship meeting between Dublin and Roscommon, with the Dubs leading the series 6-0-1. Their most recent encounter in the 2023 All-Ireland round robin ended in a stalemate, highlighting Roscommon’s potential to challenge Dublin’s supremacy.

– **2023:** Dublin 1-11 Roscommon 0-14 (All-Ireland round robin)

– **2019:** Dublin 2-26 Roscommon 0-14 (‘Super 8s’)

– **2018:** Dublin 4-24 Roscommon 2-16 (‘Super 8s’)

– **2004:** Dublin 1-14 Roscommon 0-13 (Qualifiers)

– **1979:** Dublin 0-14 Roscommon 1-10 (All-Ireland semi-final)

Recent Encounters and Key Insights

In their latest clash earlier this year during the Allianz League, Dublin triumphed with a 1-19 to 1-12 victory at Croke Park. Con O’Callaghan was pivotal, contributing 0-7 with a mix of play, free, and mark scores. Historically, Roscommon’s last victory over Dublin in Croke Park dates back to the 1984 National League.

Prediction and Key Players to Watch

**Dublin:**

– Con O’Callaghan: His scoring consistency will be crucial.

– Paul Mannion: His ability to convert from frees adds another dimension to Dublin’s attack.

**Roscommon:**

– Diarmuid Murtagh: Needs to replicate his scoring form.

– Conor Cox: Important part of the squad, expected to make a significant impact.

DUBLIN: Stephen Cluxton; Eoin Murchan, Michael Fitzsimons, Cian Murphy; Seán MacMahon, John Small, Seán Bugler; Brian Fenton, Tom Lahiff; Niall Scully, Cormac Costello, Ciaran Kilkenny; Paul Mannion, Con O’Callaghan, Colm Basquel. Subs: David O’Hanlon, Theo Clancy, Brian Howard, Jack McCaffrey, Ross McGarry, Killian McGinnis, Daire Newcombe, Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne, Lorcan O’Dell, Killian O’Gara, Paddy Small.

ROSCOMMON: Conor Carroll; David Murray, Brian Stack, Niall Higgins; Niall Daly, Robbie Dolan, Eoin McCormack; Enda Smith, Tadhg O’Rourke; Dylan Ruane, Donie Smith, Ciaran Lennon; Conor Cox, Daire Cregg, Diarmuid Murtagh. Subs: Colm Lavin, Patrick Gavin, Shane Cunnane, Ruaidhri Fallon, Ben O’Carroll, Cian Connolly, Ultan Harney, Keith Doyle, Conor Hussey, Adam McDermott, Conor Hand.

