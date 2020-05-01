Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

GAA and Soccer is set to go ahead in July after the phased restrictions of Covid 19 were announced. Golf courses will also open on a restricted basis in the first phase. Leo Varadkar announced the details in which he said the current restrictions will remain in place till the 18th of May.

The first phase will see sports amenities been open to the public. For example tennis courts and golf courses would fall under this as social distancing can be maintained. Competitions will not be allowed though in terms of golf, it will be members only. The second phase commences on June 8th. This will see people allowed to engage in outdoor sport and fitness activities. RTE Sport report that under this fall small group team sports training (no matches), social distancing will have to be adhered to.

Phase 3 will commence on June 29th. This stage will allow behind closed doors sporting activities. However, arrangement have to be in place to maintain social distancing. Phase 4 and Phase 5 is where we can see some light at the tunnel. July 20th will see GAA and soccer teams resume activities. Limitations will be have to be in place on the amount of spectators while also ensuring strict social distancing is in place. The final phase, which is phase 5, will allow allow physical contact sports such as rugby and boxing. Sports clubs and gyms will also be allowed to open once cleaning has carried out and social distancing maintained.

The signs are looking good for a return of some sort of sport for us to watch. Whether the GAA will start talks on starting the championship for the end of July onwards I’m not so sure. It would put a lot of pressure on players and managers. Teams will obviously have to train to get up to match fitness etc which obviously would take a while. Only time will tell that’s for sure !