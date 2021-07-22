GAA: Cork Minors v Waterford Minors Reaction

3 total views, 3 views today

Cork GAA minor footballers smashed Waterford GAA minor footballers on Wednesday evening in the Electric Ireland Munster GAA Football Minor Championship Quarter Final.

The Rebel County ran out 5-28 to 0-03 winners in an extremely one-sided affair in Dungarvan, a week after their minor hurlers beat Waterford by the same margin.

The Déise have never defeated Cork at minor level and their most recent match-up was clear evidence that the gap between the sides is too big.

Jamie O’Driscoll netted a hat-trick with Darragh O’Brien and Niall Daly scoring goals also.

Three other Cork minor footballers got seven points or above on the night to help the side to a 40-point win.

Adam Murray scored all of Waterford’s points but none of them came from play.

Very harsh on any bunch of young lads to suffer that beating, hardly worth applauding that scoreline 🤷‍♂️🤔. — Séamus Joyce 🇧🇩🇵🇱🇺🇦🇲🇪 (@seamyjoyce) July 21, 2021

Many people were appalled by the visible gulf between the two sides and took pity on the Waterford minors.

The size of the deficit was a huge shock to many of those who commented on the game.

Some Cork fans congratulated their side on the victory they had achieved on Wednesday night.

However, other fans felt it was unfair to cheer such a result at the behest of minor footballers who had trained hard for the occasion.

Dan that was embarrassing. Feel really sorry for Waterford minors. No minor team deserves to be hammered like that. Plus it’s of no benifit to Cork. They would have been better off playing an A v B game — Diarmuid #STAYATHOME (@DD2705) July 21, 2021

Fans took to Twitter to give their thoughts on what should be changed so this may never happen again.

There were people who feared that counties may lose promising footballers as a result of being on the end of such scorelines.

One user ‘@DylanFins11‘ said that something must be done about these “mismatches.”

Some suggested a B championship at minor level so the young players can play other teams at their level.

That’s going to encourage young lads in Waterford to play football, similar beating for Antrim by Donegal last night too. @officialgaa restructure needed there needs to be grades. Plenty of counties would happily have a chance at All Ireland Minor C Medals than be bet like that. https://t.co/YfjMkfvPcz — Cian Brady🇵🇸 (@CianBrady7) July 22, 2021

Cork’s minors will progress to a provincial semi-final where they will play the Kerry GAA minor footballers.

A closer result in that game would be appreciated by the masses.

