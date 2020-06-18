Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

The GAA Cul Camp venues will be announced on Monday. It has also been revealed that camps will begin on July 20th.

The reason why the camps can start come on the back of the Safe Return to Gaelic Games Document and easing of Covid 19 restrictions. RTE Sport report that club venues whom will be able to cater for children who take part in the Cul Camps will be confirmed on Monday June 22nd.

However, some of the camps may work at reduced hours or some camps in the counties may be reduced. Capacity at camps may also be reduced due to the current heath and safety protocols. The President of the GAA, John Horan confirmed the news which will be sure to excite a lot of children. He said,”2020 has been a very challenging year for everyone and we have had to revisit what are the most successful underage camps run by any organisation, anywhere,”. Mr Horan continued, “We were determined to run the camps this year and while they have to be organised differently, I hope the essence of what they represent will still shine through.”

Cul Camps have been present in Ireland since 2006. With many, including yours truly participating in them over the years. Over 1.4 million children to date have took part in the camps since they were established. The camps themselves this year will also see a new programme rolled out called GAA Cul Camps TV. This will be on TG4 from June 29th to July 17th.

So kids your Summer ain’t over just yet !