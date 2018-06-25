GAA Fixture Dates – All Ireland Super 8’s explained

With the new structure of the Super 8’s this year there will more games for spectators to go throughout the months of July and August. The way the Super 8’s will work is the four provincial champions and the four winning teams from round four of the qualifiers compete in two groups of four teams.

Each group will consist of two provincial champions and the two beaten finalists of the other two provinces or the team that beat beats them in round 4 of the qualifiers. The first round of fixtures in each group will see the two provincial champions and the two qualifiers meet in Croke Park. Round two and three will see each team have a home game and an away game. In terms of point scoring, a win is 2 points and a draw is 1 point. The top two teams after the 3 games per team in each group will qualify for the All-Ireland semi-finals.

The groups have already been decided except of course the teams. In Group 1, the Galway, Kerry and either Laois/Round 4 Qualifier and Fermanagh/Round 4 qualifier will go into battle. The first-round games are due to take place on 14th/15th of July with Galway v Kerry in Croke park and the two teams that qualified from round 4 of the qualifier facing off.

In Group 2, the Dublin, Donegal, Roscommon/Round 4 qualifier and Cork/Round 4 qualifier will go into battle, again these fixtures are due to be played on the 14th/15th of July. Again, the top two teams in each group progress to the All-Ireland semi-finals which will be played on the same weekend of the 11th/12th of August in Croke Park. The way this works is the winner of group 1 will play second in group 2, while the winner of group 2 will play second in group 1. More will become clearer obviously as the championship season progresses throughout the summer.

Saturday 14/Sunday 15 July

All-Ireland SFC quarter-final phase 1

Kerry v Galway, TBC, TBC

Fermanagh or Round 4 qualifier v Laois or Round 4 qualifier, TBC, TBC

Donegal v Dublin, TBC, TBC

Cork or Round 4 qualifier v Roscommon or Round 4 qualifier, TBC, TBC

Saturday 21/Sunday 22 July

All-Ireland SFC quarter-final phase 2

Ulster runner-up or Round 4 qualifier v Galway, TBC, TBC

Leinster runner-up or Round 4 qualifier v Kerry, TBC, TBC

Munster runner-up or Round 4 qualifier v Dublin, TBC, TBC

Connacht runner-up or Round 4 qualifier v Ulster winner, TBC, TBC

Saturday 4/Sunday 5/Monday 6 August

All-Ireland SFC quarter-final phase 3

Connacht winner v Leinster runner-up or Round 4 qualifier, TBC, TBC

Munster winner v Ulster runner-up or Round 4 qualifier, TBC, TBC

Munster runner-up or Round 4 qualifier v Ulster winner, TBC, TBC

Connacht runner-up or Round 4 qualifier v Leinster winner, TBC, TBC

Saturday 11/Sunday 12 August

All-Ireland SFC semi-finals

Quarter-final Group A winner v quarter-final Group B runner-up, Croke Park, TBC

Quarter-final Group B winner v quarter-final Group A runner-up, Croke Park, TBC

Sunday 2 September

All-Ireland SFC final

Semi-final winner v semi-final winner, Croke Park, TBC