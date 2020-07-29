With GAA action back for the time been at least. I have decided to look further down the line to the All-Ireland Hurling Championship and the latest odds on hurler of the year for 2020.

Patrick Horgan of Cork is the current favourite for the award. The Glen Rovers man has had a couple of good seasons and only for Cork not reaching the final last year he would have won it in my opinion. He is currently 8/1 to scoop the award. Kilkenny’s TJ Reid is never to far away from the top of the list when it comes to these awards. The Ballyhale man has won it all in the game at 32 years of age but I am sure he wouldn’t mind adding another hurler of year award to go on the mantelpiece. Reid is also 8/1.

Aaron Gillane is next at 10/1 for Limerick. If Limerick are to make it all the way to a final then Gillane will be key. He is an expert at free taking and also comes up with the goals. Joe Canning is next in the betting. The Portumna man won the award in 2017, if Galway do go all the way Canning’s name will sure to be mentioned. He is currently 12/1. Seamus Callanan is next in the betting. He had a super 2019 guiding Tipperary to an All-Ireland title win over Kilkenny. He scored a goal in every game along the way to. The 31 year old Drom and Inch club man scooped the award in 2019. Who is to say he won’t in 2020?

Cian Lynch 16/1 of Limerick is next in the betting. He won hurler of the year in 2018 after helping Limerick to a first All-Ireland title in to their first title in 1973. If Lynch is hurling well Limerick will be going well that’s for sure. Brendan Maher 16/1 was named club hurler of the year for 2019/20. Maher helped his club Borris-Ileigh to an All-Ireland club final only to lose out to Ballyhale. A passionate hurler always gives 100%. Cathal Mannion of Galway is another player that has to be considered. The 25 year won an all-star in 2015 and is capable of leading the Galway side from midfield or half forward.

Lee Chin had an amazing 2019 helping Wexford to a first Leinster title in 15 years in 2019. The 27 year old Faythe Harriers club man possesses skill, accuracy and a physical presence all the signs of a top inter-county hurler. A big 2020 awaits the Wexford town man. He is currently 20/1. Noel McGrath has been an outstanding hurler over the past 7 or 8 years for Tipperary. The Loughmore/Castleiney club man has 3 All-Ireland’s and 3 all-star awards. He pushed Seamie Callanan close for hurler of the year in 2019 that’s for sure. McGrath won young hurler of the year in 2009. At 25/1 he could be worth a few quid.

Other players that have to be considered include Clare hurler Tony Kelly at 28/1. The Ballyea man won the 2013 hurler and young hurler of the year so he has to be a candidate especially if the Banner are going well. Austin Gleeson had a poor 2019 by his standards but is still one of the best in the game. The Waterford man won the hurler and young hurler of the year awards in 2016. One to watch for sure. Other players that have to be considered include David Burke, Daithi Burke, Declan Hannon and Alan Cadogan.

