Div 3 Relegation play-off Cavan v Wicklow

By
Kevin Ruddy
-
0
9
Cavan v Wicklow – Pairc Tailteann – 2:00 pm – GAAGO

Cavan will face off against Wicklow in an all-important relegation play-off to determine who will stay in division 3 of the Allianz football league and who will fall down to division 4.

The game will be played in a neutral venue. Pairc Tailteann in County Meath will play host to the fixture.

The reigning Ulster champions come into the game as favourites, losing in a valiant effort in their previous fixture against Derry. Managing to pick up one victory in their first three league games.

Wicklow has been uninspiring this league campaign, losing every game and should be preparing for division 4 come Sunday afternoon.

Form — last three results

Cavan – (Loss, Win, Loss)

Wicklow – (Loss, Loss, Loss)

Players to watch

Cavan: Conor Madden (Gowna)

Wicklow: JP Hurley (Arklow Geraldines Ballymoney)

Starting/Predicted Teams
Cavan

Raymond Galligan, Killian Clarke, Padraig Faulkner, Chris Conroy, Chris Conroy, Cian Reilly, Oisin Kiernan, Luke Fortune, Conor Brady, Killian Brady, Martin Reilly, Gearoid McKiernan, Caoimhan McGovern, Niall Murray, Patrick Lynch, Conor Madden

Wicklow

Mark Jackson; Jamie Snell, Ross O’Brien, Oisin Manning; Kevin Quinn, Niall Donnelly Dave Devereux; Padraig O’Toole, Dean Healy; Darragh Fitzgerald, Mark Kenny, Conor Byrne; Eoin Darcy, Seanie Furlong, JP Hurley

Betting

Cavan: 1/10

Wicklow: 13/2

Draw: 14/1

Prediction

Cavan by 12

