GAA Qualifiers – Armagh v Tyrone – Preview, Stats, and Starting Teams, they meet in the championship for the first time since 2017.

In 2017 Tyrone won an All-Ireland quarter-final by 18 points against Armagh.

Their most recent clash was in this year’s Allianz League when Armagh won by 2-14 to 0-14 in the Athletic Grounds in February.

They have met 44 times in the championship, with Armagh winning 21 to Tyrone’s 17. There were five draws and one game was abandoned.

Tyrone have an exceptional record in the qualifiers, winning 31, drawing one, and losing only four of their 36 games. In addition, they won the 2005 and 2008 All-Ireland titles, via the qualifiers. They also reached 2017 final by the same route. Ironically, one of

Tyrone’s four qualifier defeats came against Armagh, losing a second-round tie by three points in Omagh in 2014. Tyrone’s other qualifier defeats were against Sligo in 2002, Laois in 2006 and Kerry in 2012.

Armagh have also played 36 qualifiers, winning 23, drawing one and losing 12. They reached the 2003 All-Ireland final, via the qualifiers, where they lost to Tyrone.

Season so far

Armagh: 3rd Division 1; Ulster SFC: Lost to Donegal by seven points.

Tyrone: 5th Division 1: Ulster SFC: Beat Fermanagh by seven points; Lost to Derry by 11 points.

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS

2017: Tyrone 3-17 Armagh 0-8 (All-Ireland quarter-final) 2014: Armagh 0-13 Tyrone 0-10 (All-Ireland Qualifiers)

2012: Tyrone 0-19 Armagh 1-13 (Ulster quarter-final)

2011: Tyrone 2-13 Armagh 0-13 (All-Ireland Round 3 qualifier) 2009: Tyrone 2-10 Armagh 1-10 (Ulster quarter-final)

Starting Teams

Due to be announced on Friday evening.

