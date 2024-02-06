HomeGAAGalway GAA News - Whelan Hurling captain and Joyce happy
Galway GAA News – Whelan Hurling captain and Joyce happy

Galway GAA Update: Conor Whelan Named Hurling Captain; Pádraic Joyce pleased with Footballers’ Progress

Conor Whelan takes the helm as Galway senior hurling captain for 2024, succeeding Daithi Burke. His decisive goal in the recent Allianz Hurling League Round 1 against Westmeath showcased his leadership. Joining him as vice-captain is Conor Clancy, a standout from St Thomas’ recent All-Ireland Club SHC victory.

Despite a disappointing start in the Allianz Football League, Galway showed marked improvement in their draw against Roscommon. Manager Padraic Joyce expressed satisfaction with the team’s performance, emphasising the injection of aggression and passion. Despite missing key players due to injury, Joyce praised the young talent stepping up, highlighting the promising contributions of Liam O’Conghaile, Cillian Ó Curraoin, Jack McCabe, and Patrick Egan. Joyce remains optimistic about the team’s prospects, focusing on player development and maintaining competitiveness in Division 1.

“We had four or five young lads in there today, between Liam O’Conghaile, Cillian (Ó Curraoin), Jack McCabe, Patrick Egan – they’re all 20-21 years of age,” he noted.

“Because we’ve so many injuries at the minute – not that we’re complaining about them but they’re there – that takes up nine or ten of our first team regulars, so we have to try and develop players for later in the summer.

“If the lads come back from injury and the young lads keep developing, we’ll be in a healthy state, provided we can keep afloat in Division 1.”

 

