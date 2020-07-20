We have a list of Kerry GAA fixtures & Results – Club and Intercounty for 2020, to see all this weekend GAA fixtures click here and here for Live score updates

GAA fixtures – Friday 25th July.

Galway Senior Hurling

Loughrea v Tommy Larkins, Kenny Park, 7pm

GAA fixtures – Saturday 26th July

Galway Senior Hurling

Turloughmore v Liam Mellows, Pearse Stadium, 2pm

Castlegar v St Thomas, Pearse Stadium, 6pm

GAA Fixtures Sunday 27th July

Galway Hurling

Sarsfield v Portumna, Kenny Park, 2:30pm

Clarinbridge v Ornamore-Mareee, 3:30pm

Tynagh-Abbey-Duniry v Cappataggle, Duggan Park, 5pm

COUNTY FIXTURES

Saturday 17 October

All-Ireland U21FC semi-finals

Galway v Kerry, TBC, TBC

Saturday 17/Sunday 18 October

Allianz FL Division 1 round 6

Galway v Mayo, Pearse Stadium, TBC

Saturday 24/Sunday 25 October

Allianz FL Division 1 round 7

Galway v Dublin, Pearse Stadium, TBC

Tuesday 27 October

Leinster U20HC quarter-finals

Galway v Laois or Carlow, TBC, TBC

Saturday 31 October/Sunday 1 November

Leinster SHC semi-finals

Galway v Wexford, TBC, TBC

Saturday 7/Sunday 8 November

Connacht SFC semi-finals

Sligo v Galway, Markievicz Park, TBC

