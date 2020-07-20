We have a list of Kerry GAA fixtures & Results – Club and Intercounty for 2020, to see all this weekend GAA fixtures click here  and here for Live score updates

GAA fixtures – Friday 25th July.

Galway Senior Hurling
Loughrea v Tommy Larkins, Kenny Park, 7pm

GAA fixtures – Saturday 26th July

Galway Senior Hurling
Turloughmore v Liam Mellows, Pearse Stadium, 2pm
Castlegar v St Thomas, Pearse Stadium, 6pm

GAA Fixtures Sunday 27th July

Galway Hurling
Sarsfield v Portumna, Kenny Park, 2:30pm
Clarinbridge v Ornamore-Mareee, 3:30pm
Tynagh-Abbey-Duniry v Cappataggle, Duggan Park, 5pm

COUNTY FIXTURES

Saturday 17 October

All-Ireland U21FC semi-finals
Galway v Kerry, TBC, TBC

Saturday 17/Sunday 18 October

Allianz FL Division 1 round 6
Galway v Mayo, Pearse Stadium, TBC

Saturday 24/Sunday 25 October

Allianz FL Division 1 round 7
Galway v Dublin, Pearse Stadium, TBC

Tuesday 27 October

Leinster U20HC quarter-finals
Galway v Laois or Carlow, TBC, TBC

Saturday 31 October/Sunday 1 November

Leinster SHC semi-finals
Galway v Wexford, TBC, TBC

Saturday 7/Sunday 8 November

Connacht SFC semi-finals
Sligo v Galway, Markievicz Park, TBC

 

 

LiveScores Now Available at LoveGAA.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here