We have a list of Kerry GAA fixtures & Results – Club and Intercounty for 2020, to see all this weekend GAA fixtures click here and here for Live score updates
GAA fixtures – Friday 25th July.
Galway Senior Hurling
Loughrea v Tommy Larkins, Kenny Park, 7pm
GAA fixtures – Saturday 26th July
Galway Senior Hurling
Turloughmore v Liam Mellows, Pearse Stadium, 2pm
Castlegar v St Thomas, Pearse Stadium, 6pm
GAA Fixtures Sunday 27th July
Galway Hurling
Sarsfield v Portumna, Kenny Park, 2:30pm
Clarinbridge v Ornamore-Mareee, 3:30pm
Tynagh-Abbey-Duniry v Cappataggle, Duggan Park, 5pm
COUNTY FIXTURES
Saturday 17 October
All-Ireland U21FC semi-finals
Galway v Kerry, TBC, TBC
Saturday 17/Sunday 18 October
Allianz FL Division 1 round 6
Galway v Mayo, Pearse Stadium, TBC
Saturday 24/Sunday 25 October
Allianz FL Division 1 round 7
Galway v Dublin, Pearse Stadium, TBC
Tuesday 27 October
Leinster U20HC quarter-finals
Galway v Laois or Carlow, TBC, TBC
Saturday 31 October/Sunday 1 November
Leinster SHC semi-finals
Galway v Wexford, TBC, TBC
Saturday 7/Sunday 8 November
Connacht SFC semi-finals
Sligo v Galway, Markievicz Park, TBC