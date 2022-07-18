8,791 total views, 8,791 views today

All Ireland Football Final 2022 – Galway v Kerry – Preview, Facts to know, Betting and Team News. Start time 3:30 pm on Sunday.



Kerry are seeking their 38th All-Ireland title and their first since 2014; Galway are bidding for their tenth crown and their first since 2001, which was also the last time they reached the final.



Kerry were last there in 2019 when they lost a replay to Dublin.

Jack O’Connor leads Kerry into the All-Ireland final for the sixth time in what is his third term, having presided over wins in 2004 (Mayo), 2006 (Mayo), 2009 (Cork) and defeats in 2005 (Tyrone) and 2011 (Dublin).

Padraic Joyce in his third season as Galway manager, having previously won two All-Ireland titles as a player in 1998 and 2001.

Kerry are attempting to win the All-Ireland and Allianz League double for the first time since 2009.

A Connacht county hasn’t beaten Munster opposition in the All- Ireland final since 1965 when Galway beat Kerry (0-12 to 0-9). Since then Galway lost to Cork in 1973, Roscommon lost to Kerry in 1980, Mayo lost to Cork in 1989 and to Kerry in 1997-2004-2006, Galway lost to Kerry in 2000 (replay).

Big changes in Galway…not so much in Kerry! Only five of Galway’s 26-strong panel for the All-Ireland semi-final against Derry featured in their last championship clash with Kerry in the 2018 ‘Super 8s’. They are: Johnny Heaney, Paul Conroy, Sean Kelly, Damien Comer, Shane Walsh.

Kerry had 12 of the 2018 squad on their 26 for the semi-final win over Dublin last Sunday week: Jason Foley, Brian O Beaglaioch, Gavin

White, David Moran, Sean O’Shea, Jack Barry, Stephen O’Brien, David Clifford, Paul Geaney, Paul Murphy, Micheal Burns, Tom O’Sullivan.

The last competitive clash between the counties was in last year’s Allianz League (Division 1) when Kerry won by 4-21 to 0-11 in Tralee. David Clifford scored 3-6 for Kerry, 3-4 from play.

Kerry have played in 14 All-Ireland finals since the turn of the Millennium, winning six (2000-04-06-07-09-14), losing six (2002-05- 08-11-15-19) and drawing two (2000-19). Galway’s win over Meath in 2001 their only appearance in the same period.

David Moran (34) and Paul Conroy (33) made their respective debuts for Kerry and Galway in 2008. Conroy captained Galway to the All-Ireland minor title in 2007.

Galway are attempting to win the All-Ireland senior and minor titles for the first time. They beat Mayo in this year’s minor final.

This is the first year since 2014 that neither of the previous year’s finalists were in the decider.

Goals have been in very short supply in Galway-Kerry All-Ireland finals. Declan Meehan’s goal for Galway in the 2000 replay was the only one scored in the last four finals involving the counties (2000 draw and replay, 1965-1964). It leaves Garry McMahon as the last Kerryman to score a goal in an All-Ireland final against Galway in the 1959 decider which they won by 3-7 to 1-4.

PATH TO THE FINAL – GALWAY

Galway 1-14 Mayo 0-16 (Connacht quarter-final)

Galway 4-20 Leitrim 0-9 (Connacht semi-final)

Galway 2-19 Roscommon 2-16 (Connacht final)

Galway 2-21 Armagh 3-18 aet – Galway won 4-1 on penalties – (All- Ireland quarter-final)

Galway 2-8 Derry 1-6 (All-Ireland semi-final)

PATH TO THE FINAL – KERRY

Kerry 0-23 Cork 0-11 (Munster semi-final) Kerry 1-28 Limerick 0-8 (Munster final)

Kerry 1-18 Mayo 0-13 (All-Ireland quarter-final) Kerry 1-14 Dublin 1-13 (All-Ireland semi-final)

TOP SCORERS – GALWAY

Shane Walsh ……….1-27 (0-16 frees, 0-4 ‘45s’)

Damien Comer……..2-9

Robert Finnerty…….0-13 (0-1 mark)

Patrick Kelly…………3-2

Johnny Heaney………2-5 Cillian McDaid………..1-7

TOP SCORERS – KERRY

Sean O’Shea………..1-23 (0-11 frees, 0-2 ‘45s’) David Clifford………..1-13 (0-5 frees, 0-2 mark) Paul Geaney…………0-10 (0-2 mark)

Killian Spillane…………1-4

Tom O’Sullivan………..0-7 Paudie Clifford………..0-6

GALWAY v KERRY IN THE CHAMPIONSHIP

They have met 22 times in the championship, with the Kingdom leading 12-7, with three draws.

They have met in nine All-Ireland finals with Kerry winning four to Galway’s three while two were drawn.

Galway’s win in their most recent championship meeting (2018) with Kerry was their first success over the Kingdom since the 1965 All- Ireland final. Kerry won six and drew one of the seven clashes in between.

2018: Galway 1-13 Kerry 1-10 (‘Super 8s’)

2017: Kerry 1-18 Galway 0-13 ((All-Ireland quarter-final)

2014: Kerry 1-20 Galway 2-10 (All-Ireland quarter-final)

2008: Kerry 1-21 Galway 1-16 (All-Ireland quarter-final)

2002: Kerry 2-17 Galway 1-12 (All-Ireland quarter-final)

2000: Kerry 0-17 Galway 1-10 (All-Ireland final)

Replay 2000: Kerry 0-14 Galway 0-14 (All-Ireland final) Draw

1984: Kerry 2-17 Galway 0-11 (All-Ireland semi-final)

1965: Galway 0-12 Kerry 0-9 (All-Ireland final)

1964: Galway 0-15 Kerry 0-10 (All-Ireland final)

1963: Galway 1-7 Kerry 0-8 (All-Ireland semi-final)

1960: Kerry 1-8 Galway 0-8 (All-Ireland semi-final)

1959: Kerry 3-7 Galway 1-4 (All-Ireland final)

1954: Kerry 2-6 Galway 1-6 (All-Ireland semi-final)

1942: Galway 1-3 Kerry 0-3 (All-Ireland semi-final)

1941: Kerry 1-8 Galway 0-7 (All-Ireland final)

1940: Kerry 0-7 Galway 1-3 (All-Ireland final)

1938: Galway 2-4 Kerry 0-7 (All-Ireland final) Replay

1938: Galway 2-6 Kerry 3-3 (All-Ireland final) Draw

1919: Galway 4-2 Kerry 2-2 (All-Ireland semi-final) Replay

1919: Galway 2-6 Kerry 3-3 (All-Ireland semi-final) Draw

1913: Kerry 1-8 Galway 0-1 (All-Ireland semi-final)

GALWAY v KERRY IN ALL-IRELAND FINALS

2000: Kerry 0-17 Galway 1-10 (Replay) 2000: Kerry 0-14 Galway 0-14 (Draw) 1965: Galway 0-12 Kerry 0-9

1964: Galway 0-15 Kerry 0-10

1959: Kerry 3-7 Galway 1-4

1941: Kerry 1-8 Galway 0-7

1940: Kerry 0-7 Galway 1-3

1938: Galway 2-4 Kerry 0-7 (Replay) 1938: Galway 2-6 Kerry 3-3 (Draw)

LAST FIVE ALL-IRELAND FINALS – GALWAY

2001: Galway 0-17 Meath 0-8

2000: Kerry 0-17 Galway1-10 (Replay) 2000: Kerry 0-14 Galway 0-14 (Draw) 1998: Galway 1-14 Kildare 1-10

1983: Dublin 1-10 Galway 1-8

LAST FIVE ALL-IRELAND FINALS – KERRY

2019: Dublin 1-18 Kerry 0-15 (Replay) 2019: Dublin 1-16 Kerry 1-16 (Draw) 2015: Dublin 0-12 Kerry 0-9

2014: Kerry 2-9 Donegal 0-12

2011: Dublin 1-12 Kerry 1-11

BETTING

TEAM NEWS

We will have team news on Friday evening.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com