Preview: Clare vs. Kilkenny in All-Ireland Hurling Semi-Final

In a highly anticipated clash, Clare and Kilkenny will face off in the All-Ireland hurling semi-final. Kilkenny enters the match as the Leinster champions, while Clare secured their spot in the semi-final after defeating Dublin in the quarter-final.

History and Ambitions

Kilkenny aims to reach the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final for the second consecutive year. On the other hand, Clare’s last appearance in the final was in 2013, when they also clinched the title.

Path to the Semi-Final

Clare’s journey to the semi-final included victories over Tipperary, Limerick, Waterford, Cork, and a dominant performance against Dublin in the quarter-final. Kilkenny, meanwhile, overcame Westmeath, Galway, Antrim, Dublin, and had a thrilling draw against Wexford before defeating Galway in the Leinster final.

Top Scorers

For Clare, Tony Kelly leads the scoring charts with an impressive tally of 5-32, followed by Aidan McCarthy and Mark Rodgers. Kilkenny’s TJ Reid is their top scorer with 2-54, with Eoin Cody and Martin Keoghan also contributing significantly.

Head-to-Head Battles and Recent Meetings

The last five championship meetings between Clare and Kilkenny have seen the Cats come out on top, including their clash in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final. However, Clare’s sole victory over Kilkenny came in the 1997 All-Ireland semi-final, adding an extra element of intrigue to this encounter.

All-Ireland Semi-Final History

Kilkenny has a strong record in the All-Ireland semi-finals, winning seven out of their last ten appearances, including their victory against Clare last year. Clare, on the other hand, has a mixed record in the semi-finals, with one win, one draw, and six losses in their last ten appearances.

Starting Teams for Clare v Kilkenny

Conclusion

The semi-final clash between Clare and Kilkenny promises to be a thrilling encounter, with both teams vying for a spot in the All-Ireland final. With a history of close battles and Kilkenny’s recent dominance in head-to-head meetings, Clare will be eager to overturn the odds and secure a place in the final. Hurling fans will be eagerly awaiting this highly anticipated showdown between two talented teams.

