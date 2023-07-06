Lahinch Amateur Áine Donegan Shines in US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach

Amateur golfer Áine Donegan from Lahinch, Co Clare showcased her remarkable resilience and skill at the US Women’s Open in Pebble Beach. Despite facing challenges such as losing her clubs and discovering her driver had been smashed, she delivered an impressive three-under 69, briefly sharing the clubhouse lead. Glenlo Abbey Pro Gary Madden who is her caddie and coach played helped get over all adversity.

Journey from Vagliano Trophy to Pebble Beach

Áine Donegan, a rising star from Lahinch and Louisiana State University, made it to her first major tournament after successfully qualifying in a 36-hole event a month ago. Following her participation in the Vagliano Trophy for Great Britain and Ireland at Royal Dornoch, she embarked on a lengthy journey to California, spanning 30 hours from Scotland to Dublin and Newark.

Overcoming Adversity and Embracing New Opportunities

Despite her clubs arriving only on the eve of the tournament, Donegan didn’t let a bogey-start deter her. Instead, she showcased her resilience by delivering the best round of her career. Reflecting on her performance, she expressed pride in overcoming the challenging start and eagerly anticipated the upcoming rounds.

New Equipment and Inspirational Encounters

Following the delay with her clubs, Donegan received replacement equipment from PING, including a new driver. Surprisingly, she found herself falling in love with the new driver and was relieved not to rely on her old one, which had arrived damaged. Throughout the week, Donegan had the incredible opportunity to play a practice round with renowned golfers Annika Sorenstam and Lexi Thompson, describing it as an awe-inspiring experience.

Impressive First Round Performance

With her new driver, Donegan’s performance in the first round was nothing short of remarkable. Combining an eagle and three birdies with three bogeys, she set an early pace alongside Hae Ran Ryu from South Korea, trailing behind China’s Xiyu Janet Lin by a single shot. Donegan’s performance was a testament to her skill, determination, and ability to overcome adversity.

