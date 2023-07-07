Stabbing Incident at Tyrone U16 Match: Arrest Made – Latest Updates and Reactions

A disturbing incident took place during an under-16 GAA match in Co Tyrone, resulting in two individuals being stabbed and the arrest of a suspect.

Incident Details:

A man in his 40s has been apprehended by the PSNI following a stabbing incident at a sports ground on Convent Road in Cookstown.

The incident occurred during a championship match between Cookstown Fr Rocks Under-16s and Fintona Pearses at Paddy Cullen Park. Two individuals were stabbed, with one requiring hospitalisation and the other receiving immediate on-site treatment.

Arrest and Investigation:

The suspect, a man in his 40s, was taken into custody for questioning. The PSNI has urged witnesses and individuals with video footage of the incident to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.

Emergency Response:

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received an emergency call at 9.03pm on the day of the incident. An ambulance promptly arrived at the scene, and after assessing and treating the wounded, one individual was transported to Antrim Area Hospital.

Support for Witnesses and Victims:

Cookstown GFC, the hosting club, is actively providing support to the children and young people who witnessed the distressing incident. A dedicated committee has been established to ensure that the necessary assistance and care are provided in the days following the event. The club expressed solidarity and concern for those affected by the incident.

Official Statements:

Tyrone GAA, the governing body of Gaelic games in the county, has acknowledged the incident and extended their thoughts to all those impacted. They have confirmed that the investigation is being handled by the PSNI and currently have no further comments to provide. Similarly, Fintona Pearse, the opposing team, expressed awareness of the serious incident and emphasized their focus on the welfare of the children and young people present during the match.

Social Media Footage:

Footage circulating on social media platforms captures the swift response of police officers to the incident at the GAA grounds, offering a glimpse into the immediate aftermath of the distressing event.

