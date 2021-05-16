Hurling – Clare v Wexford – Starting Teams, Betting & Results

It’s the second week of Division 1 hurling, Clare will want to make up for loss last week and beat Wexford, we have starting teams, betting & results.
Team News
Clare (Allianz HL Division 1 v Wexford): Eibhear Quilligan; Rory Hayes, Conor Cleary, Liam Corry; Diarmuid Ryan, John Conlon, Aidan McCarthy; David Fitzgerald, Tony Kelly; Cathal Malone, TBC, Colin Guilfoyle; Ryan Taylor, Aron Shanagher, TBC.
Subs: Donal Tuohy, Aaron Fitzgerald, Shane Meehan, Paidí Fitzpatrick, Jack Browne, Shane Golden, Domhnall McMahon, Mark Rodgers, Cian Nolan, Ian Galvin, Jason McCarthy.
Betting
Clare 11/10
Wexford Evens
Saturday 15 May Results
Football Division 1 North round 1
At Healy Park
Donegal 0-18
Tyrone 0-16
Football Division 1 South round 1
At Austin Stack Park
Kerry 4-21
Galway 0-11
Football Division 2 North round 1
At Elverys MacHale Park
Mayo 2-21
Down 1-11
Football Division 2 South round 1
At Semple Stadium
Kildare 2-12
Cork 0-14
Football Division 3 North round 1
At Glennon Brothers Pearse Park
Derry 0-21
Longford 0-5
Football Division 3 North round 1
At Brewster Park
Fermanagh 0-15
Cavan 0-14
Football Division 3 South round 1
At the LIT Gaelic Grounds
Limerick 1-13
Tipperary 0-14
Football Division 4 North round 1
At Geraldines GFC
Antrim 1-15
Louth 3-8
Football Division 4 South round 1
At Fraher Field
Carlow 3-16
Waterford 0-10
Hurling Division 1 Group A round 2
At Semple Stadium
Tipperary 0-22
Cork 2-16
Hurling Division 1 Group B round 2
At MW Hire O’Moore Park
Dublin 0-30
Laois 1-19
Hurling Division 2A round 2
At Aughrim
Meath 0-20
Wicklow 0-11
Hurling Division 2B round 2
At St Conleth’s Park
Kildare 4-29
Donegal 0-14
Hurling Division 2B round 2
At Dr Hyde Park
Meath 1-20
Roscommon 1-9
