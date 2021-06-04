Hurling – Limerick v Cork – Starting News, Live Scores, Betting & TV Coverage

Hurling League Division one – Hurling – Limerick v Cork we have Starting News, Live Scores, Betting & TV Coverage.

Allianz Hurling Division 1 Group A round 4

Click for Live score from Limerick v Cork – LIT Gaelic Grounds – 7:15pm – Live on RTE/Eir Sports

Cork and Limerick will go head-to-head in round four of the National Hurling league on Saturday, 5th, June 2021 at the Gaelic Grounds live on RTE and Eir Sports, respectively. Both teams are in two very different places coming into this match and will be a teaser for the Munster Championship semi-final, with neither team wanting to show too much.

Form – last three results

Limerick – DLL (Draw, Lost, Lost)

Cork – WWD (Win, Win, Draw)

League Position/ Likely finishing outcome.

Cork:

Current league position: 1st/ Likely finishing outcome: 1st. 

Limerick:

Current league position: 5th/ Likely finishing outcome:  5th.

Players to watch:

Limerick: Seamus Flanagan

Cork: Conor Cahalane

Starting/Predicted Teams

Limerick Cork

  1. Nicky Quaid 1. Ger Collins
    2. Sean Finn 2. Sean O’Leary Hayes
    3. Dan Morrissey 3. Eoin Cadogan
    4. Richie English 4. Sean O’ Donoghue
    5. Mark Quinlan 5. Tim O’Mahony
    6. Declan Hannon 6. Robert Downey
    7. Kyle Hayes 7. Niall Cashman
    8. Cian Lynch 8. Darragh Fitzgibbon
    9. Darragh O’Donovan 9. Daire Connery
    10. Tom Morrissey 10. Conor Cahalane
    11. David Reidy 11. Patrick Horgan
    12. Conor Boylan 12. Shane Barrett
    13. Aaron Gillane 13. Alan Cadogan
    14. Seamus Flanagan 14. Alan Connolly
    15. Peter Casey 15. Luke Meade

Betting

Limerick: 8/15

Cork: 9/1  

Draw: 7/4  

Prediction

Cork.

