Kerry were crowned Munster U20 Football Champions on Wednesday after a 0-17 to 1-09, five point win, over Cork at Austin Stack Park.

Sean Quilter with a lovely dummy and a great finish for @Kerry_Official. pic.twitter.com/kahtHhgTlj — The GAA (@officialgaa) March 4, 2020

John Sugrue’s side were full value for that five point win as they blew the Rebels away with a super second half performance. In fact Kerry outscored the Munster holders by 0-12 to 0-03 in the second period alone. They will now play the winners of the Connacht Final on St Patrick’s Day. This will be either Galway or Roscommon.

It took 5 minutes for the first score to be registered through man of the match O’Beaglaoich from a free. Patrick Darcy and Killian Falvey nudged Kerry 0-03 to 0-01 ahead but Mark Cronin and Blake Murphy replied. Kerry should have a goal before that though. O’Beaglaoich racing through before hand passing the ball across the square to Darcy who hesitated and saw his shot stopped on the line by Cork defenders.

It should have been a goal. It was 0-04 each now. Aodhan O’Luasa then slipped Blake Murphy through for a Cork goal. Murphy had a lot of work to do but he did well and finished past Marc Kelliher in the Kerry goal. He would add two points to give Cork a 1-06 to 0-05 lead at the break. Kerry had kicked five wides in the opening half but luckily for them they didn’t regret it in the second period.

Kerry took control in the second half. Darragh Lyne and Paul Walsh kicked early scores. Mark Cronin kicked a superb long range point to keep Cork in the lead. Kerry began to dominate in midfield though. They were working harder than their opponents and this told. O’Beaglaoich knocked over another free. The teams were level when Paul O’Shea and Sean Horan pointed. O’Beaglaoich then knocked over two scores, one of these from a mark. Sean Quilter pushed the Kingdom three ahead with a tidy score, 0-14 to 1-08.

Blake Murphy kicked a Cork score but Kerry weren’t going to be denied. Sean Keane and O’Beaglaoich (2) gave Kerry a deserving 5 point win in the end. We tipped up Kerry earlier today to win and they did just that as they were crowned Munster U20 Football Champions.

Kerry: Marc Kelliher, Owen Fitzgerald, James McCarthy, Dan McCarthy, Luke Brosnan, Dylan Casey, Sean O’Brien, Darragh Lyne 0-01, Michael O’Gara, Paul Walsh 0-03 (frees), Patrick Darcy 0-02, Killian Falvey 0-01, Paul O’Shea 0-01, Sean Horan 0-01, Ruaidhri O Beaglaoich 0-05 (0-02f, 0-01m).

Subs: Eddie Horan for O Fitzgerald (ht), Sean Keane 0-01 for P Walsh (44), Sean Quilter 0-02 (0-01f) for K Falvey (46), Sean O’Connell for S Horan (49), Dylan Geaney for P Darcy (54).

Cork: Cian O’Leary, Colm O’Shea, Daniel O’Mahony, Diarmuid Phelan, David Buckley, Billy Foley, Eanna O’Hanlon, Jack Lawton, Daniel O’Connell, Jack Murphy 0-01, Aodhan Ó Luasa, Brian Hayes, Mark Cronin 0-04 (0-01f), Fionn Herlihy 0-01, Blake Murphy 1-03.

Subs: Brian Lynch for D Phelan (29), Conor Corbett for A Ó Luasa (ht), Bill Curtin for J Lawton (38), Darragh Hayes for B Hayes (52), Conor Russell for F Herlihy (59).