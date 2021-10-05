Kerry GAA: statement thanks Keane, defends O’Connor appointment

1,011 total views, 1,011 views today

The Kerry GAA board has had a busy few days between defending the appointment of Jack O’Connor and thanking Peter Keane

O’Connor has been given a two-year term with the county team along with selectors Diarmuid Murphy and Micheál Quirke.

The board has shown their wholehearted support for the newly-picked boss after there were questioned raised about the selection process. Some club representatives thought that it was unfair that Peter Keane’s three-year deal with the team was cut short this summer.

Many felt that he had not been given a good chance as his term was hit by two years of Covid-19 lockdowns. His final game in charge of the county was the semi-final defeat to eventual champions, Tyrone.

In a statement released yesterday, the board thanked the former boss and his backroom for the job they had done for the last two years.

Discussions broke out in the most recent GAA board meeting

Kerry GAA Chairperson Tim Murphy has emphatically rejected claims Keane was treated with disrespect. He has said that he was in constant contact with him and made him fully aware that it was the executive’s decision for the manager from 2022 would be decided by “a competitive process.”

The chairman has also dismissed claims that O’Connor’s appointment was a foregone conclusion before Keane’s dismissal.

“The suggestion that it was a done deal going back three weeks ago, four weeks ago, is totally erroneous, totally untrue, and totally unfounded,” Murphy spoke during a Zoom meeting.

“It’s put out there by individuals in the media who want to undermine us as a selection committee, who want to undermine us as a county committee, and who want to undermine us as an executive.”

Former Waterford hurler Stephen Molumphy was also decided as the Kerry senior hurling manager for a two-year stay. The ex-Déise and Wexford selector will be assisted by Pat Bennett, Brendan O’Sullivan, and Shane Briggs.

James Costello will also continue as county minor manager for his fourth season in charge.

