Kerry – Tyrone Semi-Final Delayed A Second Time

The All-Ireland semi-final between Kerry and Tyrone has been delayed for another week to Saturday, August 28th after Tyrone announced that they could not fulfil the fixture if it were to go ahead on August 21st.

The Ulster champions’ county board said that it could not field a side after receiving expert medical opinion on the health of their players.

There has been a Covid outbreak in the setup that has caused the county to play without some players n the Ulster Senior Football Championship and the game to be rescheduled once previously.

The updated schedule also sees the All-Ireland get pushed back another week to Sunday, September 11th.

The winner of the semi-final between the Munster and Ulster champions will face Mayo in the final after they beat defending champions Dublin in extra time in their semi-final.

The GAA say the revised schedule has been finalised with the integrity of the championship in mind and to ensure that Kerry were not denied a semi-final outing.

Tyrone’s county board have welcomed the decision made by the CCCC to postpone their fixture for a second time.

A statement released on the Tyrone GAA website reads: “Tyrone GAA welcomes the decision taken by the CCCC at national level, this evening, to defer the All-Ireland football semifinal between Tyrone and Kerry to Saturday 28th August , as a result of the transmission of the Covid19 virus among a number of players on the Tyrone panel.

“Tyrone has also paid tribute to Kerry GAA and its senior football team for its assistance and co-operation in creating the circumstances that allowed this decision to be reached.

“The Tyrone players and management will prepare as safely as possible, in the continuing difficult circumstances, to ensure that the best available team will now fulfil this very important fixture.”

Times for both fixtures will be announced in due course.

