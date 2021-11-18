Kevin O’Brien leaves Corofin after decorated reign

10 total views, 10 views today

Head Coach Kevin O’Brien has left Galway club Corofin after their loss to Mountbellew-Moylough in this year’s county final, bringing an end to a hugely successful combination.

O’Brien took charge of the club in 2016 after previously working under Stephen Rochford as a selector and became one of the most decorated club managers in the sport.

The esteemed club manager then took the reins and built on Rochford’s three Galway titles in a row, extending the streak to seven in his time, and led them to an unprecedented three All-Ireland titles in three seasons.

The club also won four Connacht Senior Football Championships in his time with them.

“It’s been a phenomenal journey and a great period of success for the club,” O’Brien told Galway Bay FM yesterday.

Rival club Mountbellew-Moylough proved to be their kryptonite and the last two years have yielded no titles as a result, with the team’s two losses in the Galway Senior Football Championship since O’Brien took charge coming at the hands of the current county champions.

Mountbellew-Moylough also drew with Corofin in the 2018 county final but lost the replay in what was to be the first of three All-Ireland triumphs for O’Brien’s team.

However, Corofin’s almost-spotless record under O’Brien remains a fantastic feat – the side won 51 of their 56 Championship games with their former selector holding the reins.

“I think you have to be very grateful. There were days on the sideline where games were gone from us, and we got the luck that day. Teams evolve as well, and last Sunday was the pinnacle of that with Mountbellew’s success – and fair play to them.

“I’ve been very proud, in winning three All-Irelands, everybody in that dressing-room was from Corofin and that really, really shows the success we have within the club and the calibre of people.

“I’ve no doubt the position will be filled, and I certainly will be there to support them in whatever way I can.”

