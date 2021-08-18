Kilcar Appeal 2020 Donegal SFC Final

10 total views, 10 views today

CLG Chill Chartha, or Kilcar, have lodged an appeal to the result of the 2020 Donegal Senior Football Championship final which states that the winners Naomh Conaill used too many substitutes in extra-time.

Rule 2.4(ii) of the GAA’s official guide says that only three substitutes can be used in extra-time – Kilcar is claiming that their opponents used four in this period.

Naomh Conaill retained their county championship crown after a 4-2 penalty shootout victory against Kilcar.

Kilcar’s appeal was lodged with the Donegal GAA’s Competitions Controls Committee (CCC) on Tuesday evening.

The Donegal Competitions’ Controls Committee (CCC) has confirmed it has been in communication with the 2020 Donegal SFC runners-up.

The CCC will meet in due course to discuss the objection and will then notify the Naomh Conaill club, who will, in turn, have three days to reply.

If the outcome of the appeal is in favour of Kilcar, the game could either be awarded to Kilcar or replayed, or Naomh Conaill could be fined for their actions.

The game in Ballybofey on Saturday went to penalties after two ten-minute periods of extra-time could not separate the sides.

Ciaran Thompson was the hero on the night for the victors as he slotted home the winning penalty following a strong individual performance.

The Donegal forward carried the club on the attacking end with a 1-5 performance, including a first-half penalty.

The 26-year-old scored all of his team’s points in the first half as the sides went in level at the break at 0-6 to 1-3.

His side went on to win the tie and make him one of the few players to win the Dr Maguire Cup two times in a row.

Paddy McBrearty kept Kilcar in the game when their opponents threatened to pull away and helped the side to a penalty shoot-out with the defending champions.

Ryan and Mark McHugh missed their penalties and gave Thompson the golden opportunity, which he converted.

However, the result could come undone if the appeal is successful.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com