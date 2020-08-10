Kildare, Laois and Offaly GAA pitches can now reopen following a meeting of the Covid Advisory Group on Monday. Although, GAA pitches can reopen in the three counties, which were put on lockdown last week, no matches will be allowed to take place.

The GAA’s Covid advisory group met this evening to consider the implications for clubs in @CLGLaois, @Offaly_GAA, and @KildareGAA arising from the restrictions imposed on those Counties in recent days. #GAA

— The GAA (@officialgaa) August 10, 2020

Following the partial shutdown in the three counties the GAA,LGFA and Camogie Association issued a collaborated statement stating that no matches would be allowed to take place in them counties for at least two weeks. All GAA grounds in those counties were to remain shut until further notice. GAA training will now be able to recommence, however it will be limited to non contact and with a limit of 15 players. Indoor meetings can take place but no more than 6 people from no more than three households can come together.

In a statement the Covid Advisory Group said that “They are satisfied that to date the incidence of reported positive Covid cases among those participating in Gaelic Games in Laois, Offaly and Kildare is miniscule, and no higher or lower than the general incidence among GAA clubs nationwide.” Furthermore, the statement read, “The associations’ expectation that once restrictions are lifted in those counties that clubs will be able to resume activity on the basis that their fellow clubs in the other 29 counties are currently operating.”

