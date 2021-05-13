League GAA – Roscommon v Dublin – Live Scores Results, Team News & Betting

By
Tomas O
-
0
13

GAA League Division 1 South – Roscommon v Dublin – Live Scores Results, Team News & Betting

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE SCORE ON ROSCOMMON V DUBLIN

Previous Meeting

The last competitive meeting between the counties came in the Super 8s series in 2019, with Dublin winning comfortably by 2-26 to 0-14.

Starting Teams

Roscommon – TBC

Dublin – TBC

Betting

Roscommon 15/2
Draw 10/1
Dublin 1/12

Handicap
Roscommon +7pts 10/11
Dublin -7pts 10/11

TV COVERAGE OF ROSCOMMON V DUBLIN

The match is Live on TG4

Dublin’s results last year were as follows:

Round 1: Dublin 1-19 Kerry 1-19, Croke Park

Round 2: Mayo 0-8 Dublin 1-11, MacHale Park, Castlebar

Round 3: Dublin 1-15 Monaghan 1-15, Croke Park

Round 4: Dublin 1-15 Donegal 1-14, Croke Park

Round 5: Tyrone 1-10 Dublin 1-7, Healy Park, Omagh

Round 6: Dublin 1-20 Meath 0-19, Parnell Park

Round 7: Galway 0-15 Dublin 2-15, Pearse Stadium, Salthill

Twitter

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here