Leinster Hurling – Galway v Dublin – Preview, Stats & Starting Teams

By
Tomas O
-
galway hurlers
Galway hurlers Warm up

A draw would be enough for Galway to clinch a place in the Leinster final. A draw would keep Dublin in the All-Ireland race while a win would see them reach the final.

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS

2021: Dublin 1-18 Galway 1-14 (Leinster quarter-final)
2019: Dublin 3-19 Galway 0-24 (Leinster ‘round robin’)
2018: Galway 0-26 Dublin 2-19 (Leinster ‘round robin’)
2017: Galway 2-28 Dublin 1-17 (Leinster quarter-final)
2015: Galway 5-19 Dublin 1-18 (Leinster quarter-final) Replay

This will be the 12th championship match between the counties, with Dublin leading 7-3 while there was one draw in the previous eleven. Dublin won the last two in 2019 and 2021.

Galway man, Mattie Kenny has two championship wins under his belt over his native county as Dublin manager. They won a ‘round robin’ tie by four points in 2019 and had the same margin to spare in last year’s Leinster semi-final.

Galway manager, Henry Shefflin played eight times for Kilkenny against Dublin in the championship and was on the winning side on all eight occasions. Dublin drew with, and beat Kilkenny, in the 2013 Leinster semi-final but Shefflin missed both games.

Dublin scored only one goal (v Laois in the opening round) in their first four ‘round robin’ games. Galway scored seven gaols in their four games.

Top Scorers (Round Robin) DUBLIN
Donal Burke….0-45 (0-30 frees) Rian McBride…0-9
Chris Crummey…0-5

GALWAY
Conor Cooney…….1-28 (0-20 frees, 1-0 pen, 0-2 ‘65s’) Joseph Cooney……..2-13
Tom Monaghan……..0-14

STARTING TEAMS

Galway hurlers v Dublin 2022
Galway hurlers v Dublin 2022

  • Dublin hurlers v Galway 2022
    Dublin hurlers v Galway 2022

 

