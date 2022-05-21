Leinster Hurling – Kilkenny v Wexford – Preview, Stats and Starting Teams

8 total views, 8 views today

Wexford need to win to have a chance of staying in the All-Ireland race. A Kilkenny win would take them into the Leinster final.

Click here for Livescores for Kilkenny v Wexford

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS

2021: Kilkenny 2-37 Wexford 2-29 aet (Leinster semi-final)

2019: Kilkenny 1-18 Wexford 0-21 (Leinster ‘round robin)

2018: Kilkenny 0-22 Wexford 1-18 (Leinster ‘round robin’)

2017: Wexford 1-20 Kilkenny 3-11 (Leinster semi-final)

2015: Kilkenny 5-25 Wexford 0-16 (Leinster semi-final)

They meet for a second successive year, with Kilkenny having won an epic Leinster semi-final by eight points after extra-time last year. Wexford’s last win over Kilkenny in the championship was in 2017.

Kilkenny and Wexford have met 15 times in the championship since Brian Cody took over as Cats’ boss in late 1998. It’s 12-2 to Kilkenny with one drawn in those games, with Wexford’s only wins coming in the 2004 and 2017 Leinster semi-finals.

Kilkenny are attempting to reach the Leinster final for the fifth successive year. Wexford were last there in 2019.

Top Scorers (Round Robin)

KILKENNY

TJ Reid………………2-21 (0-16 frees, 0-1 ‘65’) Austin Murphy…..0-15 (0-10 frees)

Adrian Mullen……0-14

WEXFORD

Lee Chin……………..0-28 (0-20 frees, 0-2 ‘65s) Conor McDonald….2-7

Rory O’Connor………1-10 (0-4

STARTING TEAMS

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com