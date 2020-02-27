Limerick v Westmeath takes place at 2pm at the Gaelic Grounds. We have a preview, team news and betting below. We will be providing live score updates as well so be sure to follow them on the below link.

Click here for LIVE GAA SCORES UPDATES

Preview

Limerick will guarantee at least a place in the quarter finals with a win over Westmeath here. John Kielys side have played three games and won three games. They also have a game in hand to play owing to Storm Dennis. That game takes place on March 7th against Waterford. To date they have beaten Tipperary, Cork and Galway. John Kiely has got to be impressed. Players like Cian Lynch, Aaron Gillane and Tom Morrissey will be key to Limerick’s success here.

Westmeath come into this game bottom of Division 1A and are looking at been relegated. They have conceded 10-81 in four games to date. They have lost to Waterford, Cork, Galway and Tipperary. Speaking to the Irish Times, Lake County boss Shane O’Brien said following the defeat to Tipperary, “It’s a very tough one to take to come down here to Semple Stadium and to underperform the way that we did, going down to 14 again proved to be hugely costly,”. Allan Devine, Niall Mitchell and Aonghus Clarke will have to be at their best to stop the Tipperary attack.

Team News

Teams have yet to be announced.

Betting

Limerick are virtually unbackable here at odds of 1/200. If you fancy Westmeath for the upset they are 25/1. I can only see this game going one way and unfortunately for Westmeath fans it could be a long 70 minutes. Limerick -16 at 5/6 is the selection. There is no live coverage of Limerick v Westmeath so be sure to check out our live score updates on Sunday.