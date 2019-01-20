List of GAA live matches scheduled to be shown on TV by Eir sport, RTE & Sky Sports

We have the list of GAA matches live on Eir , Sky Sports & RTE during the Hurling and Gaelic Football league and championships.

TG4 & Eir show live coverage of Club GAA matches so please look here for list of matches

Full List of Fixtures and on-air times

Jan 26

Tipperary v Clare, HL eir sport 1 18.30

Mayo v Roscommon, FL, eir sport 2 18.30

Feb 2nd

Dublin v Donegal, LGFA, eir sport 1 16.30

Dublin v Galway, FL, eir sport 1 18.30

Limerick v Tipperary, HL, eir sport 2 18.30

Feb 9th

Kerry v Dublin, FL, eir sport 1, 18.00

Mayo v Cavan, FL eir sport 2, 18.55

Feb 16th

Cork v Clare, HL eir sport 1, 19.00

Feb 23rd

Dublin v Mayo, LGFA, eir sport 1, 16.30

Dublin v Mayo, FL, eir sport 1, 18.30

Tyrone v Monaghan, FL, eir sport 2, 18.55

March 2nd

Mayo v Galway, FL eir sport 1, 19.00

Donegal v Armagh, FL, eir sport 2, 19.00

March 16th

Dublin v Tyrone, FL, TBC, 18.00

Kerry v Mayo, FL, TBC, 18.00

LIVE ON TG4

SUNDAY 20 JANUARY

AIB All Ireland Intermediate Club Football Semi-Final

An Spidéal (Galway) v Naomh Éanna (Antrim)

Live from Páirc an Tailteann, Navan Coverage begins at 1:55pm (throw-in: 2pm)

SUNDAY 27 JANUARY

Live: Allianz Football League – Round 1 – Monaghan v Dublin, Clones

Deferred: Allianz Hurling League – Round 1 – Wexford v Limerick, Innovate Wexford Park

SUNDAY 3 FEBRUARY

Live: Allianz Hurling League – Round 2 – Clare v Kilkenny

Deferred: Allianz Hurling League – Round 2 – Cork v Wexford

Deferred: Allianz Football League – Round 2 – Tyrone v Mayo

SATURDAY 9 FEBRUARY

AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Championship Semi-Finals

3pm St. Thomas’ (Galway) v Ruairi Óg Cushendall (Antrim)

Live from Parnell Park, Dublin

5pm Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny) v Ballygunner (Waterford)

Live from Semple Stadium, Thurles

Live on SportTG4 YouTube: AIB All Ireland Intermediate and Junior Club Football Finals, Live from Croke Park.

SUNDAY 10 FEBRUARY

Live: Allianz Football League – Round 3 – Monaghan v Galway, Inniskeen, 2pm

Deferred: Allianz Football League – Round 3 – Roscommon v Tyrone

Deferred: Allianz Football League – Round 3 – Match to be confirmed

Live on Sport TG4 YouTube: AIB All Ireland Intermediate and Junior Club Hurling Finals, Live from Croke Park

SATURDAY 16 FEBRUARY

AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Football Championship Semi-Finals

1:30pm Corofin (Galway) v Gaoth Dobhair (Donegal)

Live from Páirc Sean Mac Diarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon

3:30pm Dr. Crokes (Kerry) v Mulllnalaghta St Columba’s (Longford)

Live from Semple Stadium, Thurles

Live on Sport TG4 YouTube: All Ireland Scór na nÓg Finals, Live from TF Royal Theatre, Castlebar

SUNDAY 17 FEBRUARY

Live and deferred coverage from the Allianz Hurling League (Round 3) including Kilkenny Limerick, Wexford v Tipperary and Galway v Dublin.

WEDNESDAY 20 FEBRUARY

Live on Sport TG4 YouTube: Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Sigerson Cup Final

SATURDAY 23 FEBRUARY

Live on Sport TG4 YouTube: Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Fitzgibbon Cup Final, Live from Waterford I.T.

SUNDAY 24 FEBRUARY

Allianz Football League (Round 4) and Allianz Hurling League (Round 4)

One live match and two deferred matches.

SUNDAY 3 MARCH

Allianz Football League (Round 5) and Allianz Hurling League (Round 5)

One live match and two deferred matches.

FRIDAY 8 MARCH

GAA Presidents Awards, Live from Croke Park

Saturday 9th March

Live on Sport TG4 YouTube: Gourmet Food Parlour O’Connor Cup Ladies Football Final

SUNDAY 10 MARCH

Allianz Hurling League Quarter-Finals

SATURDAY 16 MARCH

Allianz Hurling League Semi-Finals

SUNDAY 17 MARCH

AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Football & Hurling Finals, Live from Croke Park

SUNDAY 24 MARCH

Allianz Football League (Round 7)

Allianz Hurling League Final

SATURDAY 30 MARCH

Allianz Football League (Division 3 and 4 Finals), Live from Croke Park

Live on Sport TG4 YouTube: All Ireland Colleges Hurling Final (Post Primary Schools Finals), Double header live from Semple Stadium, Thurles

SUNDAY 31 MARCH

Allianz Football League (Division 1 and 2 Finals), Live from Croke Park

SATURDAY 6 APRIL

Live on Sport TG4 YouTube: All Ireland Colleges Football Final

(Post Primary Schools Finals – Paddy Drummond Cup Final and Hogan Cup Final), double header live from Croke Park

SATURDAY 13 APRIL

Live on Sport TG4 YouTube: All Ireland Scór Sinsir Finals, Live from the TF Royal Theatre, Castlebar