List of GAA live matches scheduled to be shown on TV by Eir sport, RTE & Sky Sports

We have the list of GAA matches live on Eir , Sky Sports & RTE during the Hurling and Gaelic Football league and championships.
TG4 & Eir show live coverage of Club GAA matches so please look here for list of matches
Full List of Fixtures and on-air times
Jan 26
Tipperary v Clare, HL eir sport 1 18.30
Mayo v Roscommon, FL, eir sport 2 18.30
Feb 2nd
Dublin v Donegal, LGFA, eir sport 1 16.30
Dublin v Galway, FL, eir sport 1 18.30
Limerick v Tipperary, HL, eir sport 2 18.30
Feb 9th
Kerry v Dublin, FL, eir sport 1, 18.00
Mayo v Cavan, FL eir sport 2, 18.55
Feb 16th
Cork v Clare, HL eir sport 1, 19.00
Feb 23rd
Dublin v Mayo, LGFA, eir sport 1, 16.30
Dublin v Mayo, FL, eir sport 1, 18.30
Tyrone v Monaghan, FL, eir sport 2, 18.55
March 2nd
Mayo v Galway, FL eir sport 1, 19.00
Donegal v Armagh, FL, eir sport 2, 19.00
March 16th
Dublin v Tyrone, FL, TBC, 18.00
Kerry v Mayo, FL, TBC, 18.00
LIVE ON TG4
SUNDAY 20 JANUARY
AIB All Ireland Intermediate Club Football Semi-Final
An Spidéal (Galway) v Naomh Éanna (Antrim)
Live from Páirc an Tailteann, Navan Coverage begins at 1:55pm (throw-in: 2pm)
SUNDAY 27 JANUARY
Live: Allianz Football League – Round 1 – Monaghan v Dublin, Clones
Deferred: Allianz Hurling League – Round 1 – Wexford v Limerick, Innovate Wexford Park
SUNDAY 3 FEBRUARY
Live: Allianz Hurling League – Round 2 – Clare v Kilkenny
Deferred: Allianz Hurling League – Round 2 – Cork v Wexford
Deferred: Allianz Football League – Round 2 – Tyrone v Mayo
SATURDAY 9 FEBRUARY
AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Championship Semi-Finals
3pm St. Thomas’ (Galway) v Ruairi Óg Cushendall (Antrim)
Live from Parnell Park, Dublin
5pm Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny) v Ballygunner (Waterford)
Live from Semple Stadium, Thurles
Live on SportTG4 YouTube: AIB All Ireland Intermediate and Junior Club Football Finals, Live from Croke Park.
SUNDAY 10 FEBRUARY
Live: Allianz Football League – Round 3 – Monaghan v Galway, Inniskeen, 2pm
Deferred: Allianz Football League – Round 3 – Roscommon v Tyrone
Deferred: Allianz Football League – Round 3 – Match to be confirmed
Live on Sport TG4 YouTube: AIB All Ireland Intermediate and Junior Club Hurling Finals, Live from Croke Park
SATURDAY 16 FEBRUARY
AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Football Championship Semi-Finals
1:30pm Corofin (Galway) v Gaoth Dobhair (Donegal)
Live from Páirc Sean Mac Diarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon
3:30pm Dr. Crokes (Kerry) v Mulllnalaghta St Columba’s (Longford)
Live from Semple Stadium, Thurles
Live on Sport TG4 YouTube: All Ireland Scór na nÓg Finals, Live from TF Royal Theatre, Castlebar
SUNDAY 17 FEBRUARY
Live and deferred coverage from the Allianz Hurling League (Round 3) including Kilkenny Limerick, Wexford v Tipperary and Galway v Dublin.
WEDNESDAY 20 FEBRUARY
Live on Sport TG4 YouTube: Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Sigerson Cup Final
SATURDAY 23 FEBRUARY
Live on Sport TG4 YouTube: Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Fitzgibbon Cup Final, Live from Waterford I.T.
SUNDAY 24 FEBRUARY
Allianz Football League (Round 4) and Allianz Hurling League (Round 4)
One live match and two deferred matches.
SUNDAY 3 MARCH
Allianz Football League (Round 5) and Allianz Hurling League (Round 5)
One live match and two deferred matches.
FRIDAY 8 MARCH
GAA Presidents Awards, Live from Croke Park
Saturday 9th March
Live on Sport TG4 YouTube: Gourmet Food Parlour O’Connor Cup Ladies Football Final
SUNDAY 10 MARCH
Allianz Hurling League Quarter-Finals
SATURDAY 16 MARCH
Allianz Hurling League Semi-Finals
SUNDAY 17 MARCH
AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Football & Hurling Finals, Live from Croke Park
SUNDAY 24 MARCH
Allianz Football League (Round 7)
Allianz Hurling League Final
SATURDAY 30 MARCH
Allianz Football League (Division 3 and 4 Finals), Live from Croke Park
Live on Sport TG4 YouTube: All Ireland Colleges Hurling Final (Post Primary Schools Finals), Double header live from Semple Stadium, Thurles
SUNDAY 31 MARCH
Allianz Football League (Division 1 and 2 Finals), Live from Croke Park
SATURDAY 6 APRIL
Live on Sport TG4 YouTube: All Ireland Colleges Football Final
(Post Primary Schools Finals – Paddy Drummond Cup Final and Hogan Cup Final), double header live from Croke Park
SATURDAY 13 APRIL
Live on Sport TG4 YouTube: All Ireland Scór Sinsir Finals, Live from the TF Royal Theatre, Castlebar