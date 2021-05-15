Louth v Antrim – Starting Teams, Live scores, TV Coverage, Scorers & Result

Division 4 Gaelic Football – Louth v Antrim – Starting Teams, Live scores, Betting, TV Coverage, Scorers & Result

TV Coverage – LIVE ON GAA GO at 3pm Saturday

Team News
Louth – Martin McEneaney, Dan Corcoran, Dermot Campbell, Donal McKenny, Liam Jackson, Anthony Williams, Eoghan Callaghan, Beven Duffy, Ciaran Byrne, Andy McDonnell, Ciaran Keenan, Ciaran Downey, Sean Marry, Sam Mulroy (C), Declan Byrne

Antrim – Michael Byrne, Jason McAuley, Declan Lynch, Peter Healy, Marc Jordan, James Lavery, Dermot McAleese, Conor Stewart, Mark Sweeney, Ryan Murray, Mick McCann, Ruairi McCann, Odhran Eastwood, Kevin Small, Conor Murray

Betting
Louth 4/7
Antrim 7/4

Handicap
Louth -2 10/11
Antrim +2 10/11

