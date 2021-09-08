Mattie Kenny To Remain As Dublin Senior Hurling Manager For 2022

1 total views, 1 views today

Dublin senior hurling manager Mattie Kenny is set to remain in his role for the 2022 season after agreeing to a contract extension.

Kenny led the Dubs to their first Leinster final in seven years after a four-point win over 2020 finalists Galway in the provincial semi-final.

The former Galway hurler joined the Leinster side in 2018 and will extend his time in the county after his initial three-year contract was up following his side’s All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Cork.

Kenny had previously been the manager of Cuala, where he won three Dublin Senior Hurling Championships, two Leinster Championships and two All-Ireland Championships.

Cuala won all their titles back-to-back under Kenny from 2014-2017, falling short in the Dublin Championship in 2018 to Kilmacud Crokes.

The Dublin boss then left his role with Cuala and signed with the six-time All-Ireland winning inter-county side.

The extension means that Kenny will not join the Galway senior hurlers to replace Shane O’Neill after the former Na Piarsaigh hurler left the job following an early exit in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship.

The coach was previously a selector for his home county before taking charge at Cuala.

“I’m delighted to be in a position to extend my time in charge of the Dublin senior hurlers,” Kenny said.

“We have a great bunch of guys on the panel, who are highly committed to Dublin Hurling and the Dublin Senior Hurling Team, and we are focused on getting better and building to delivering the performances that the Dublin Hurling Supporters can be proud of.

“It is an exciting time with plenty of younger talent coming through in the county, as seen by our recent Leinster success at U20 level.

“We are all looking forward to getting back to work later in the year and preparing for the 2022 campaign.”

