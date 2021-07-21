Minor Football Preview: Waterford v Cork – Live Score & Team News

Here is everything you will need to know ahead of Wednesday’s Munster minor football quarterfinal between Waterford and Cork

The match will throw in at 19:30 on Wednesday, 21st July in the Fraher Field, Waterford.

This will be the first game of the football championship for both teams, they will want to leave a mark that sets their years off on a high point.

Cork are undoubtedly the favourites in this tie, having produced an All Ireland championship winning team as recently as 2019.

Although, Waterford have now shown their attitude to underage football after beating Clare in the U20 quarterfinal and narrowly losing to Tipperary in the semi-final.

Midfielder Sean Flavin will be one to watch for Waterford. The Colligan man is full of fitness and will keep running until the last whistle.

Cork’s attack will rely heavily on McSweeney and O’Shaughnessy in midfield to pull the strings and to create chances.

The winner of this game will face Kerry in the semi Final next weekend in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

 

Minor Starting 15

Waterford

Cork Squad

Mikey O’ Connell; Dan Twomey,  Shane O’ Connell, Patrick O’ Grady; Sam Copps,  Conor Twomey,  Darragh O’ Brien; Michael Mc Sweeney,  Rory O’ Shaughnessy; Jack O’ Neill,  Niall Kelly, Colm Gillespie; Ross Corkery, Jamie O’ Driscoll, Hugh O’ Connor.

 

Predicted Score

Even though Waterford might have hunger and confidence, it is hard to see them overcoming this giant in Munster football.

Cork will have the pressure of being the favourites but expect them to deal with it well and win comfortably by more than seven points.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

