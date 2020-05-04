Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Mullingar Shamrocks GAA club in Co Westmeath have raised a remarkable 10,000 euro for charities Heroes Aid and Pieta House.

The club raised the money through an initiative of reaching 500km, be it from walking, cycling, or running. Initially the club were going to raise money for Do it For Dan but this fundraiser had already achieved the target set out. Therefore the club decided to raise the funds for Heroes Aid and Pieta House. Two excellent charities that do a lot for people. Heroes Aid looks after those on the frontline our nurses, doctors and paramedics for example. Supporting them in anyway possible.

Initially the target was to clock up 500km, however this was surpassed rather easily to 1500km. Club members, families and supporters all got involved in the initiative and were very generous when it came to sponsoring. Westmeath footballer Kieran Gavin set up the event, while Ritchie Daly was heavily involved in the organisation aspect of things.

The funds were boosted further after Tye Adamson and offeried to have their hair bleached provided the €7500 and €8000 barriers was exceeded.

Massive response to @mullingarshams Participate & Donate Day; & just another €800 needed to see @moorzey19 & @tyeadamsongarry with nice bleached blonde hair for the cause. @PietaHouse & Heroes Aid the real winners. Thanks again to @googlyboogly88 & @ritchd77 for their efforts pic.twitter.com/E9PhErKwjh — mullingarshamrocks (@mullingarshams) May 3, 2020

It is great to see GAA clubs getting involved in such initiatives to raise funding for such worthy charities. Earlier last month Charlestown GAA raised over 6,500 for the same two charities. That story can be found here.

If you want to donate to the excellent fundraising event be sure to check out the Mullingar Shamrocks twitter page or follow the link below to donate.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/mullingar-shamrocks-500km-in-a-day?sharetype=teams&member=4325250&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&pc_code=ot_co_dashboard_a&rcid=790d0d19d73a46359f51d869ec4f70b3